Is Hyperpigmentation A Serious Skin Condition? Know About The Causes, Treatments and Prevention

There are numerous factors that trigger excess production of melanin. Some of the common causes are:

Melanin is a natural pigment that gives the skin its colour. When the cells responsible for producing melanin get damaged due to certain factors, they start producing more melanin and cause hyperpigmentation.

The treatment is entirely based on the cause of the condition. A medical expert will try to treat the underlying condition involved in causing hyperpigmentation. Common treatment methods are as follows:

Common FAQs

1. How long does hyperpigmentation take to go away?

With the advancement in cosmeceutical products, the efficacy in treating hyperpigmentation have been improved. In a study, it was found that within 12 weeks, the unevenness of the skin tone due to hyperpigmentation has been improved. [10] However, the treatment depends on how dark the spot is and to what length it is spread.

2. How can I remove pigmentation at home permanently?

There are certain home remedies which are considered beneficial for hyperpigmentation. Some of the effective remedies are aloe vera, turmeric and milk mask, raw potato and orange peel mask.

3. What should we eat to remove pigmentation?

Foods to improve hyperpigmentation include:

Dark leafy vegetables such as kale broccoli and peas

Fruits like papaya and guava

Seafood such as salmon, crabs and shrimp

Green tea

Grapes

Tomatoes and potatoes

