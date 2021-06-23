How To Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Online? A Step By Step Guide Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

As of today, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given is 29 crores, out of which 5.13 crores people are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination is considered to be the biggest weapon in ending the pandemic. The government is urging more people to get vaccinated and help fight against COVID-19.

Once you are vaccinated, the next step is to get a vaccination certificate which is issued by the government confirming that a person has been successfully vaccinated.

So, what is the process of downloading the COVID-19 vaccination certificate? Take a look at the details.

What is a Vaccination Certificate?

A vaccination certificate is an official document issued by the Government of India. It is proof that a person has been vaccinated. Once an individual takes the first jab, a vaccination certificate is issued which could be used at the time of travel or accessing other premises that require a proof of inoculation.

The vaccination certificate includes all the basic details of the person like name, gender, age, along with other details like name of the vaccine, date of receiving and details of vaccination (partially or fully vaccinated).

There are many ways to download the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate online. You can download it from:

CoWIN website,

UMANG App,

Digi-locker App or

Aarogya Setu App

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate From CoWIN?

Go to the official website of CoWin at https://www.cowin.gov.in/

Now click on the Sign In/Register button on the top right corner of the homepage.

Login using your registered Email/Mobile number and password or with the OTP.

If you are logging in with the Email/Mobile number, enter OTP received on your Email/Registered mobile number.

If you are vaccinated, you will find a Certificate tab under your name.

Click on the download button and save your vaccination certificate.

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate From Aarogya Setu App?

Download and open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone.

Sign In with your registered mobile number.

Now click on the CoWin tab.

Then, click on the Vaccination Certificate option (third on the list).

Enter your 13-digit Beneficiary Reference ID.

Download your vaccine certificate and save a copy

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate From Digilocker App?

Open the Digilocker app on your phone

Register on the app using personal details like name, address and Aadhaar number.

Go to the Health section.

Click on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Select the Vaccine Certificate option.

Enter your 13-digit Reference ID.

Download the vaccine certificate.

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Using Umang App?

Download the UMANG app on android or iOS device from the app store.

After logging in, click on CoWIN in the 'What's New' section.

Click on 'Download Vaccination Certificate'.

Register/ login using the registered mobile number and OTP.

Confirm beneficiary name in the tab

Then, click on Download PDF copy to get the vaccine certificate.

How To Make Corrections In Your COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate?

The government has recently announced a new update using which an applicant can correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate. Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website.

People who have received just the first dose will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

Those who are fully vaccinated will receive a 'Blue Shield' with a double tick on the app, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.

To correct details on vaccination certificate through CoWIN, you can:

Go to cowin.gov.in.

Select raise an issue under your account details.

Select the correction in the certificate.

A change can be requested only in the fields of name, year of birth and gender.

Note: The changes will be allowed only once.

