Hot Urine In Men: Causes, Symptoms And How To Treat It Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Urination is the process through which your body expels salts, water and wastes. The urine is stored in the urinary bladder and has the same temperature as the body on an average 98.6 °C.

This means, when the urine is released from the urinary tract, it is warm and in cold temperatures, one can see steam rising from the urine and this is normal.

However, if a person notices warmer urine than usual while it is released from the body, it is a cause for concern. This condition is called hot urine (dysuria), which occurs in both males and females.

In this article, we will write about what causes hot urine in men and how to treat it.

Causes Of Hot Urine In Men [1]

Prostatitis: It is the swelling and inflammation of the prostate gland, which is situated directly below the bladder in men. This condition often occurs due to a bacterial infection. Men with prostatitis will feel a burning or pain sensation when urinating and will notice changes in the flow of urination.

Epididymitis: It is an inflammation of the epididymis, a tube located at the back of the testicles that stores and carries sperm. An infection in this tube can cause a painful burning sensation while urinating. This condition is usually caused by a bacterial infection or surgery.

Osteomalacia: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment

Symptoms Of Hot Urine In Men [2]

Fever

Swelling in the genitals or urethra

Discharge from the penis

Dark and cloudy urine

Foul-smelling urine

Nausea and vomiting

Difficulty in urinating

Pain in the back or abdomen

When To See A Doctor

Consult a doctor if you experience painful and burning urination. In addition, if your urine feels hotter than usual while you urinate consult a doctor immediately.

Healthy Sleeping Habits Can Improve Your Sex Life

Treatment Of Hot Urine In Men [1]

The treatment depends on the cause of hot urine. Antibiotics are effective in treating hot urine in men. Also, drinking plenty of water can help flush bacteria from the urinary system, thereby treating hot urine.

View Article References [1] Roberts, R. G., & Hartlaub, P. P. (1999). Evaluation of dysuria in men.American family physician,60(3), 865-872. [2] 2. Hale, W. E., Perkins, L. L., May, F. E., Marks, R. G., & Stewart, R. B. (1986). Symptom prevalence in the elderly: an evaluation of age, sex, disease, and medication use.Journal of the American Geriatrics Society,34(5), 333-340.