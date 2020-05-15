ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 Home Remedies That May Help Heal Mouth Ulcers

    By

    Mouth ulcers are also known as canker sores are small, painful ulcers that appear inside your mouth. It usually develops on the tongue, the inside of the cheeks and inside the lips which can cause pain and irritation, making it difficult for you to eat and drink.

    Certain factors can trigger mouth ulcers such as bacterial, viral or fungal infections, toothpaste and mouth rinses that contain sodium lauryl sulphate, minor mouth injury and deficiency of B12, zinc, and iron vitamins.

    Certain home remedies can help lower the pain and speed up the healing process of mouth ulcers. Read on to know the home remedies for mouth ulcers.

    Array

    1. Ice

    Suck or apply ice chips on the mouth ulcers. The ice will numb the area and reduce pain and inflammation, thereby bringing some instant relief.

    • Wrap few ice cubes in a towel and apply on the ulcers.

    12 Home Remedies To Relieve Pneumonia Symptoms

    Array

    2. Alum powder

    Alum powder is made from potassium aluminium sulphate, which is used in traditional medicine for the treatment of oral ulcers. Alum is known to have astringent and hemostatic properties that can help contract the tissues and increase the wound healing process by lowering inflammation [1].

    • Mix small amounts of alum powder with few drops of water and make a paste.

    • Apply the paste on the canker sore.

    • Leave it for one minute and rinse your mouth properly.

    Array

    3. Salt water rinse

    The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of salt are well known. It can help reduce the pain and inflammation caused by mouth ulcers and can help dry the sores.

    • Dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt in ½ cup of water.

    • Swish the solution in your mouth for 15 to 30 seconds and spit it out.

    • Repeat every few hours depending on the pain.

    Array

    4. Honey

    Honey possesses antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It can help reduce the ulcer size, pain and redness, according to a 2014 study [2].

    • Apply honey four times a day.

    Tip: Use unfiltered, unpasteurised honey.

    7 Effective Home Remedies For Treating Nausea

    Array

    5. Baking soda

    Baking soda is alkaline in nature and this will help neutralize acids that cause irritation and will also aid in killing bacteria inside the mouth. This will help the ulcer to heal faster.

    • Dissolve one teaspoon of baking soda in ½ cup of warm water.

    • Rinse your mouth with this solution.

    Array

    6. Aloe vera

    Aloe vera exhibits anti-inflammatory properties that may help in quick healing of the mouth ulcers. According to a study, aloe vera gel is effective in lowering the ulcer size, pain and inflammation [3].

    • Slice an aloe vera leaf and scoop out the aloe gel with a spoon.

    • Apply small amounts of aloe gel and dab it directly on the ulcer.

    Array

    7. Coconut oil

    The presence of lauric acid in coconut oil can help decrease pain and swelling and reduce the discomfort.

    • Dab a cotton ball in some virgin coconut oil and apply it on the ulcers.

    10 Quick Home Remedies To Reduce Knee Pain

    Array

    8. Garlic

    Garlic can help in the reduction of mouth ulcers due to the presence of allicin, a bioactive compound that has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties [4].

    • Rub a clove of garlic on the ulcer very gently for one to two minutes.

    • Rinse your mouth thoroughly.

    Array

    9. Chamomile

    Chamomile contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and mild astringent properties. It is used in traditional medicine to treat wounds, ulcers, bruises, burns, canker sores and other ailments [5].

    • Soak a chamomile tea bag in a cup of water and apply the damp tea bag on the sore for few minutes.

    • You can also rinse your mouth with chamomile tea.

    Array

    10. Vitamin B12

    Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that can help treat canker sores. The vitamin is naturally found in foods such as poultry, eggs, fish, meat and dairy products. Incorporate these foods as a part of your daily diet to lower the ulcers [6].

    Array

    11. Sage

    Sage is a herb that contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic and astringent properties that can help treat canker sores.

    • In a bowl of boiling water add one to two tbsp of fresh sage leaves.

    • Allow it to steep for five minutes.

    • Strain and let the drink cool.

    • Swish the solution around your mouth and spit it out.

    Note: Consult a doctor before the application of the above home remedies.

    More MOUTH ULCERS News

    Read more about: mouth ulcers home remedies
    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 22:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue