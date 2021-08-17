First Confirmed Case Of Puffer Fish Poisoning In India, Everything You Need To Know

What Is Puffer Fish?

Puffer fish ranges from one inch to more than two feet and is scaleless with rough, spiky skin and long tapered bodies. They have fat, round and bulging heads. All of them have four teeth that are fused to form a beak-like shape.

Puffer fish is also known as blowfish because to escape, they quickly ingest a huge amount of water in their elastic stomach and turn into balls which are many times bigger than their normal size. Also, some of their species have spines that help them from gulping by predators. Some puffer fish have wild colours in their bodies to show their toxicity while some blend their colours with the environment.

More than 120 species of puffer fish are found worldwide mostly in tropical and subtropical ocean waters, while some live in fresh and brackish water also. [3]

Why Is Puffer Fish Poisonous?

A study says that puffer fish contains tetrodotoxin (TTX), a potent neurotoxin that can cause human intoxications and fatalities to a large extent. The toxin is responsible for causing death by circulatory failure, muscular paralysis and respiratory depression.

Studies say that the origin of TTX cannot be identified, but in puffer fish, it is known to be produced by endosymbiotic bacteria that pass down the food chain. [4]

The toxicity due to TTX is high in Asian countries such as Japan, where the fish is eaten as a delicacy. However, in Japan, the limit of preparation of ‘fugu' or puffer fish and its consumption is strictly controlled by law, followed by preparation by only chefs who are qualified.

Another study says that TTX blocks sodium channels that may cause heart failure and death in many cases. It has a direct effect on motor, peripheral, autonomic and sensory nerves and may cause a drop in blood pressure, depressing respiration and blockage in peripheral autonomic nerves. [5]

Tetrodotoxin comes under the list of most toxic substances known and is 1200 times more lethal than cyanide and 50 times more dangerous than strychnine or curare, with no known antidote. [6]