First Case Of Vertical Penile Fracture Reported In UK Man: All About Penile Fracture

What Is Penile Fracture?

A penile fracture is defined as a fracture in the penis or tear in the tunica albuginea which is a thick and tough fibrous layer of connective tissues that surrounds the corpora cavernosa of the penis or say, tissues that are responsible for the erection of the penis.

A penile fracture occurs when the penis is erect and then subjected to an abnormal ‘bending' force. This sudden and acute force increases the pressures in the base of the penis, causing the erectile tissues to stretch or expand above their tensile strength (approximately 1500 mm Hg), leading to tear, rupture or fracture of the tunica albuginea. [1]

Studies say that the majority of penile fractures (88.5 per cent) occur during sexual intercourse. Also, it is prevalent in middle-aged men, probably who are between the age group 30-50 years.

Though patients with a penile fracture are mainly heterosexual males (men who have sex with women), some studies also say that around 1.8 per cent of penile fractures were also reported in MSM or men who have sex with men. Penile fracture can occur regardless of sexual orientation. [2]

Another study has also shown that most of the cases of penile fracture occurred disproportionately during summer and weekends. [3]

What Are The Causes Of Penile Fracture?

Some of the known causes of penile fracture are forceful bending of the penile during certain sexual positions like female-superior (the woman on the top and man on the bottom) and rear-entry that includes doggy-style, sea horse and penguin positions. [4]

In sexual positions in which the woman is on the top, there is a momentary blockage of the penis at the vaginal entry. If the weight of the woman is more or there's a sudden pressure put on the erected penis by the partner, or there's too much movement of the penis in the forward and backward movement, the chances of penile injury increase.

Some of the other causes include masturbation injuries, traumatic masturbation, accidentally falling on an erect penis or ‘taqaandan', a practice of penile cracking in some Middle Eastern cultures.