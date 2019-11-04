Existential Crisis: Types, Symptoms, Causes And How To Break Through Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Having a dull day or even a week is pretty normal. All of us go through rough patches - experiencing stress, extreme sadness and anxiety but most of us get through it with time. However, for some, these emotions are not short-term and can lead to despair which will in turn negatively impact their lives and make one question themselves and their life.

And it is when one reaches the point of questioning their place in life - the condition is termed as an existential crisis. Contrary to certain beliefs that existential crisis is a lifestyle problem of the 2000s, it has been studied by psychologists and psychiatrists such as Kazimierz Dabrowski and Irvin D. Yalom as early as 1929 [1] [2] .

One important thing to be noted is that - an existential crisis is not the same as the normal anxiety or depression. Existential crisis normally begins when one starts to question their life's direction and want answers to life's big questions.

However, doctors point out that it is while it was not uncommon to search for meaning and purpose in your life, failing to find the satisfying answers can cause frustration and lack of any joy [3] .

Types Of Existential Crisis

An individual can develop existential crisis in different forms and they are as follows [4] :

Crisis of freedom and responsibility

Crisis of emotion, experiences, and embodiment

Crisis of meaning and meaninglessness

Crisis of death and mortality

Crisis of isolation and connectedness

The phase of deep reflection, rooted in an individual's conflict can arise at any moment of life.

Symptoms Of Existential Crisis

Not every episode of anxiety and stress does not indicate that you are suffering from an existential crisis. Natural and normal in an individual's life, it is, in fact, a representation of the moment of transformation for the individual, such as attaining self-knowledge, moral and emotional maturation, personal growth, and even a spiritual awakening [5] .

The signs that one is developing or is on the verge of existential crisis are as follows:

Existential crisis depression: While going through existential crisis, one can experience normal feelings of depression. This causes signs such as loss of interest in favourite activities, fatigue, headaches, feelings of hopelessness, and persistent sadness [6] . In extreme cases, it can also develop thoughts of suicide.

Existential obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD): Existential crisis can cause your mind to have racing thoughts that, fast-moving and repetitive thought patterns, which can also increase your anxiety or feelings of unease. This condition is termed as existential OCD.

Existential crisis anxiety: This one differs from everyday stress in the sense that everything can make you uncomfortable and anxious, such as your existence. This state is termed as existential crisis anxiety.

Causes Of Existential Crisis

Stress and challenges from every day that tend to be deeply rooted in one's mental and emotional space can pave way for deep despair. The crisis is usually stemmed from an event or a situation such as major trauma or a major loss.

Some of the common causes of an existential crisis are as follows [7] :

History of bottled up emotions

Guilt about something

Dissatisfaction with self

Losing a loved one in death

Feeling socially unfulfilled

When To See A Doctor

Some individuals are capable of breaking free from their crisis on their own. But if the symptoms of worry and sadness are clinging on, even after months - it is time you go consult a psychiatrist, psychologist, or therapist [8] .

Mental health experts can help you in coping with the stress and crisis. Seek immediate help if you have suicidal thoughts. Keep in mind, however, you don't have to wait until a crisis reaches an extreme point before speaking with a doctor or other healthcare provider.

Treatment For Existential Crisis

A mental health expert can help you through the situation by aiding in coping with the signs. Some of the most common treatment measures are talk therapy and cognitive behavioural therapy which aid in changing the thought patterns to improve the mental condition of the individual [9] .

A therapist can help with severe anxiety, depression, or obsessive thoughts.

Some of the other measures in coping with the condition are as follows [10] :

Take control of your thoughts

Keep a gratitude journal to overcome negative feelings

Don't expect to find all the answers

Remind yourself of why life has meaning

