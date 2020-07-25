Coxsackievirus Infection: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatments And Prevention Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Coxsackievirus is a virus type that belongs to the genus Enterovirus (that also includes hepatitis A and poliovirus). The virus has a single strand of ribonucleic acid (RNA). The infection caused due to Coxsackievirus is called Coxsackievirus infection (CI) or hand, foot and mouth disease. [1]

CI is a highly contagious infection that can easily spread from individual to individual through direct contact by contaminated hands, saliva, respiratory droplets and faeces. People of all ages can get infected with the virus, but children under the age five are widely affected. Take a look at the details.

