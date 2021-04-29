Just In
COVID Vaccination: List Of Safe Activities For The Fully Vaccinated, With And Without Face Masks
India began the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021. As of 29 April 2021, India has administered more than 14.5 crore doses overall, including the first and second dose of the currently approved vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.
The 14.5 crores include 93,23,439 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 60,59,065 who have taken the second dose. As many as 1,21,00,254 frontline workers have received the first dose, and 64,11,024 have taken the second dose.
Besides, 4,92,77,949 and 26,78,151 beneficiaries between 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, while 5,05,37,922 and 86,98,107 aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose, respectively [1]. The government has also decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from 1 May.
As more and more people are getting vaccinated, there arise many questions with it, such as, is it safe for one to go out now that they are fully vaccinated, can I get back to my normal life and such.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are certain outdoor activities that are safe for FULLY vaccinated people. Read on to know about the List Of Safe Activities For The Fully Vaccinated.
When Is A Person Considered Fully Vaccinated?
In general, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series. If you do not meet these requirements, you are NOT fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated [2].
COVID-19: Why You Should Wear A Mask At Home Too; Especially If You Have Older Adults At Home
List Of Safe Activities For The Fully Vaccinated
The CDC announced updated guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Tuesday, saying fully vaccinated people can take off their masks outside when engaging in recreational activities [3]. Though the current update is primarily aimed at fully vaccinated American citizens, health experts say that the guidelines will be similar to all who are fully vaccinated.
Here is a list of activities fully vaccinated people can do safely, sometimes without physical distancing or wearing a mask [4][5]:
Outdoor activities for fully vaccinated people (without mask):
The CDC said, "outdoor visits and activities pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people themselves or to those around them."
- Exercising outdoors alone or with members of your household
- Attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends
- Attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- Dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from different households
Outdoor activities for fully vaccinated people (with mask):
Suppose you attend a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event. In that case, you should be masked even if you are fully vaccinated, said the CDC.
Experts point out in lieu of the CDC guidelines, "This is asking people to use common sense. A few people from different households at an outdoor barbeque poses a much lower risk than a few hundred people at a packed concert" [6].
Another risk posed in outdoor settings is that if local community transmission of Covid-19 is ‘moderate, substantial, or high,' the visit is lengthy (which extends risk), or the event has a higher percentage of unvaccinated people (including children).
COVID-19: Why You Should Wear A Mask At Home Too; Especially If You Have Older Adults At Home
There is also more risk in activities that involve behaviours such as singing, shouting, physical exertion or heavy breathing, inability to wear a mask, or inability to maintain physical distancing.
Indoor activities for fully vaccinated people (ALL require masks)
According to the CDC, the following indoor activities are all considered low risk for fully vaccinated people, but only if you mask up properly. You can also double mask to be extra safe. Fully vaccinated people engaging in indoor social activities in public settings should continue to wear a well-fitted mask.
- Ride public transport with limited occupancy
- Go to a movie theatre
- Visit a barber or hair salon
- Go to uncrowded, indoor shopping centres
- Attend a full-capacity worship service
- Participate in an indoor, high-intensity exercise class
- Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar
- Attend a small, indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
Warning: It is highly important to take precautions because transmission risk in these settings is higher and likely increases with the number of unvaccinated people present.
Things Fully Vaccinated People Should Continue To Do
- Wear a well-fitting mask in a public indoor setting.
- Wear masks when hanging out with unvaccinated people.
- Skip large indoor public gatherings.
- Get tested if you're suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow all health protocols and guidelines.
Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated Individuals Who Want To Travel Internationally
While travelling is discouraged in the majority of the countries, certain scenarios such as a medical emergency can be unavoidable.
- Fully vaccinated people are not required to receive a COVID-19 test before international travel unless the destination requires it.
- Fully vaccinated people are not required to self-quarantine unless a state or local jurisdiction requires it.
- Before boarding a flight, fully vaccinated people should still have a negative COVID-19 test and be tested 3 to 5 days after their return.
- Those who are fully vaccinated should still continue to take all COVID-19 precautions when travelling.
In addition to these, people who are not fully vaccinated should receive a COVID-19 test 1 to 3 days before travelling, as well as 3 to 5 days after travelling. They should also continue to self-quarantine for seven days after travel or ten days if they choose to not receive a COVID-19 test after returning [7].
On A Final Note…
If by chance a fully vaccinated person tests positive for Covid-19, the CDC said, they should not visit or attend a gathering or visit public settings regardless of the vaccination status of the other people at the gathering.
Fully vaccinated people can travel domestically without testing or quarantining upon their return as long as they take precautions, such as wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, keeping a safe distance and washing their hands, the CDC said.