COVID Vaccination: List Of Safe Activities For The Fully Vaccinated, With And Without Face Masks

India began the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021. As of 29 April 2021, India has administered more than 14.5 crore doses overall, including the first and second dose of the currently approved vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.

The 14.5 crores include 93,23,439 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 60,59,065 who have taken the second dose. As many as 1,21,00,254 frontline workers have received the first dose, and 64,11,024 have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,92,77,949 and 26,78,151 beneficiaries between 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, while 5,05,37,922 and 86,98,107 aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose, respectively [1]. The government has also decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from 1 May.

As more and more people are getting vaccinated, there arise many questions with it, such as, is it safe for one to go out now that they are fully vaccinated, can I get back to my normal life and such.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are certain outdoor activities that are safe for FULLY vaccinated people. Read on to know about the List Of Safe Activities For The Fully Vaccinated.