COVID-19: Coronavirus Infection Transmitted Mainly Through Air, Confirms CDC

In April, the Lancet had claimed in a new assessment that there is consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is predominantly transmitted through the air.

Transmission through soiled hands and surfaces can be prevented by practising good hand hygiene (washing with soap) and by environmental cleaning [6] [7] .

COVID-19 prevention guidelines such as the following help reduce transmission both from inhalation of virus and deposition of the virus on exposed mucous membranes.

As there is still no definitive clarity over the mechanism of the SARS-CoV-2, the available study findings show that the existing recommendations and guidelines to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission remain effective [5] .

According to WHO, the timeline is not clear. However, most likely it behaves like other coronaviruses. Research shows coronaviruses can survive on surfaces for a few hours up to several days, depending on conditions, like the type of surface, temperature, or humidity.

Factors Such As Heat And Humidity Matters In COVID-19 Transmission

According to WHO officials, the coronavirus can go airborne, staying suspended in the air depending on factors such as heat and humidity [8]. Health experts and researchers are looking at the different environmental conditions that COVID-19 can persist. The studies are specifically examining how humidity, temperature and ultraviolet lighting affects the disease as well as how long it lives on different surfaces, including steel.

The officials added, "In healthcare facilities, we make sure healthcare workers use standard droplet precautions with the exception ... that they're doing an aerosol-generating procedure."

Some studies had indicated that humidity can have a greater impact on our vulnerability to the disease. That is, when the air is drier than usual, it can reduce the amount of mucus coating our lungs and airways - which forms a natural defence against infections - and without it, an individual is prone to contracting infections.

Earlier Studies By WHO Claimed COVID-19 Is NOT Airborne

In a study published on June 2020 in Lancet, WHO confirmed that the coronavirus is not airborne. As the virus spreads through the droplets generated from an infected person, there were doubts about the airborne virus. However, recent WHO reports confirm that the droplets are too heavy to hang in the air and quickly fall onto the surface, eradicating the false and confusing claims [9].

However, WHO health officials had pointed out that an individual can be infected by breathing in the virus if they are within 1 metre of an infected person. Therefore, weighing in on the importance of maintaining social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus [10].