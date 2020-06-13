Computer/Internet Addiction: Is It A Habit Or Addiction? Types, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatments

Types Of Computer/Internet Addictions There are several types of computer/internet addictions (CIA). Common forms include: Cybersex addiction: Spending too much time on porn websites.

It's actually a good habit to look for knowledge online. But sometimes this habit becomes an obsession for the user. It affects work productivity and also leads to less bonding with loved ones. Gaming addiction: It is also known as offline computer addiction. People (especially children) are more prone to this type of addiction. They spend a lot of time playing games, thus hampering their studies and health.

Causes Of Computer/Internet Addiction There are no specific reasons that cause the CIA. Researchers believe that a combination of factors causes this addiction type. Common factors include: Psychiatric disorders: In a study, the CIA was found to be highly associated with psychiatric disorders such as low self-esteem, social phobia, anxiety, depression and mood disorders. [1]

In a study, the CIA was found to be highly associated with psychiatric disorders such as low self-esteem, social phobia, anxiety, depression and mood disorders. [1] Structural and Chemical deformity in the brain: In a study, neuroimaging of CIA patients was carried out. It was found that the brain region involved in decision-making, memory, task prioritisation, emotion, empathy, impulse control and other cognitive functions have decreased grey matter and reduced cortical thickness. In short, people with CIA often find using internet pleasurable. So, whenever they get indulged in a computer or internet, their brain releases dopamine (a happy hormone). Soon, they get dependent on this hormone for happiness which leads to addiction.

Confused Between Habit And Addiction? Most of them are in doubt whether they have a habit of browsing the internet or addicted to it. Well, there's a thin line between the two of them. Using computer/internet is a habit when you use them for a limited time just for some meaningful purposes. It is an addiction when you prioritise its usage above all your other tasks, family members and official works. When you are addicted, you feel that you are doing wrong by using them excessively and they are also affecting your personal and social life but still unable to stop. Note: If you want to find out whether you have a habit or addiction to computer/internet, keep your computer or mobile phones aside for half an hour and focus on other works. If you find yourself holding them back within the limited time, you are close to addiction or addicted. If not, you are on the safe side.

Symptoms Of Computer/Internet Addiction Common symptoms of CIA include: Mood swings

Unable to limit your time online

Extremely worried about what's happening online when you are offline.

Social withdrawal

Depression and anxiety

Reduced focus on studies or official tasks.

Great pleasure while using a computer or internet

Isolation

Boredom with routine works

Inability to prioritise tasks

No sense of time Physical symptoms include: Headache

Backpain

Insomnia

Neck or shoulder pain

Obesity or weight loss

Malnourishment

Malnourishment

Poor hygiene

Risk Factors Of Computer/Internet Addiction People who are at increased risk of the CIA are found to be mostly lonely, stressed or anxious. The list also includes people who have social phobia or have difficulties in making relationships. These people tend to seek escape on the internet and get addicted. [2]

Complications Of Computer/Internet Addiction Too much of computer/internet usage can lead to complications such as: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) [3]

Relationships, academic and occupational problems

Depressive disorders

Psychiatric behaviours

Other addictions like drug abuse or alcoholism

Social isolation

Diagnosis Of Computer/Internet Addiction Diagnosing CIA is still a controversial issue. Many researchers believe that addiction is related only to physical substances (drugs, alcohol) which are ingested. However, many believe that it is a pattern of behaviours that are defined as an addiction. Also, there are no criteria set for the CIA on the scale of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as it not yet regarded as a psychological condition. However, the increased cases in the recent decade say that in the future it may be called a legitimate impulse control disorder. [4] As the CIA is accompanied by other mental disorders like anxiety, depression or binge eating, these factors are measured on a scale and only after proper evaluation of clinical results, habits, behaviours and discussion with experts, the CIA is concluded.

Treatment Of Computer/Internet Addiction If medical experts find a wide range of CIA symptoms in a person, they mainly focus on treating underlying conditions such as anxiety or ADHD that have led the person to this addiction. Common treatment methods include: [5] Medications: Like anti-anxiety and anti-depressant.

Like anti-anxiety and anti-depressant. Psychological treatments: Like art therapy, behavioural modification, family therapy or recreational therapy.

How To Help Someone With The Condition Reach out to them and let them know your care and support.

Communicate with them about their problems.

Indulge them in other activities like cooking, gardening, social works or art.

Make them feel understood.

Pet therapy (involve them in pet care).

Reach out to local communities or support groups.