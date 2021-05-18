Common Side Effects Of India-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines, And Other Details Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

India has made available three COVID-19 vaccines: Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V for emergency use in the country. As far as the efficacy of these vaccines is concerned, they are promising enough to lower the mortality rate in India due to coronavirus infection and are also considered safe and effective.

These three vaccines have some post-vaccine symptoms, which are actually normal signs saying that the body is building the required protection against the virus. [1]

Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik, all have two doses and after each dose, the possible symptoms may vary in different individuals; some may face no symptom after the first dose but some after the second or vice-versa.

Also, these side effects are usually mild and may go away in a day or two, except for a few groups of people with comorbidities who may observe some moderate to severe side effects and for longer periods.

In this article, we will discuss some of the common side effects of India-approved COVID-19 vaccines. These side effects are those which are observed to date by medical experts. If and when any new side effects are reported, we will keep you informed about them too. Take a look.