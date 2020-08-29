Just In
Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Passes Away Due To Colon Cancer: Know More About This Condition
Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther from the series 'Avengers' passed away on Saturday, due to colon cancer. This 43-year-old famous actor is known for his role of T'Challa, a king of Wakanda in the Marvel Comics.
According to media reports, Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and some of his movies like Marshall and Da 5 Bloods were filmed when he was undergoing chemotherapies and surgery. He was a true fighter and an amazing actor known for bringing lives to his characters.,
In this article, we will discuss what is colon cancer, its causes, symptoms and other details.
What Is Colon Cancer?
Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer or bowel cancer is a cancer type that begins in the colon (large intestine) or rectum. These organs are a final part of the digestive system typically located at a very lower portion of the system. [1]
The cancer type is more prevalent in men compared to women and African Americans are at higher risk of developing colon cancer than people of other races.
Stages Of Colon Cancer
They are 5 stages of colon cancer (0-4). The ‘Black Panther' star died due to the most advanced stage of colon cancer. [2]
● Stage 0: No evidence of cancer as the abnormal cells are present only in the colon inner linings.
● Stage 1: The tumour has grown into layers of tissues and penetrated the linings of the colon.
● Stage 2: The tumour has spread to muscular fibres of the gut.
● Stage 3: Cancer has grown to all layers of the colon, including the lymph nodes.
● Stage 4: Cancerous cells have moved to other nearby body organs.
Causes Of Colon Cancer
The exact cause of colon cancer is unknown. However, it is caused when the healthy cells of the intestines experience DNA mutation due to several factors (genetic and environmental) starts multiplying forming a tumour. [3]
At first, polyps are formed in the colon linings which are non-cancerous and can be operated easily by a surgery. When they are untreated for longer, they develop into cancerous tumours and cause colon cancer.
Symptoms Of Colon Cancer
Colon cancer usually comes without symptoms at an early stage. Later, the symptoms occur depending on the size and nature of cancer.
Early signs and symptoms of colon cancer include: [4]
● Blood in the stool
● Stomach pain
● Constipation
● Diarrhoea
● Bloating
● Changes in stool consistency
Advanced signs and symptoms of colon cancer include:
● Unexplained weight loss
● Extreme fatigue or weakness
● Vomiting
● A feeling to empty bowel despite passing them frequently
● Irritable bowel syndrome
● Anaemia
Risk Factors Of Colon Cancer
● Age (people over 50)
● Race (Belonging to the African-American, African or Eastern European Jewish race) [5]
● Having a history of inflammatory bowel diseases such as chronic ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease
● A diet that includes low-fibre and more fats or processed meats
● Having family or first-degree relatives with colon cancer.
● A history of bowel diseases.
● Being overweight [6]
● Smoking tobacco or drinking alcohol
● A sedentary lifestyle (inactive lifestyle)
● Having diabetes type 2
● Radiation therapy
Complications Of Colon Cancer
The complications of colon cancer include metastasis of cancerous cells to the surrounding organs. This means at an advanced stage, the colon cancer affects the lymph nodes and spread to other body organs, thus forming a tumour in those areas too.
Diagnosis Of Colon Cancer
Usually, colon cancer remains undetected at an early stage. Medical experts suggest that people above 50 and those with a history of the condition should go for routine checkups for the early detection of colon cancer. Some diagnostic methods include:
● History and physical examination: This includes checking for the symptoms and knowing the history of the patient related to any prior medical condition, age and other details.
● Colonoscopy: A device named colonoscopy is inserted in the colon to look for signs of polyps or tumour. [7]
● Blood tests: to look for the proper functioning of the kidney and liver because if cancer has spread to these organs, their functions might be affected.
Treatment Of Colon Cancer
Treatment options are available according to the age and severity of the condition.
● Surgery for early-stage: To remove small or large polyps which may grow to form malignant tumours. [8]
● Surgery for advanced-stage: This is done when the tumour has spread to muscles or outer linings of the colon.
● Chemotherapy: It is usually carried out when the tumour has become larger or spread to lymph nodes. This helps shrink the size of the tumour for easy removal.
● Immunotherapy: Giving medications that help the immune system to fight the cancerous cells.
How To Prevent Colon Cancer?
● Eat foods high in fibre and less in saturated fats or red meat.
● Exercise regularly to avoid being overweight.
● Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet.
● Quit smoking and drinking alcohol excessively. [9]
● Look our for signs of colon cancer and consult a doctor.
Common FAQs
1. What is the symbol of the Black Panther?
The Black Panther of Marvel comics represents a noble avenger and a brave king who is known for his righteousness and excellence of winning a fight.
2. How do you get colon cancer?
Colon cancer can be caused due to genetic and environmental factors. A family history of colon cancer or inflammatory bowel diseases can cause this cancer type. Also, environmental factors like smoking, alcoholism, radiation and high-fat diet can cause the condition.
3. How bad is colon cancer?
At an early stage, colon cancer can be treated by a surgical procedure. However, at an advanced stage, the treatment methods are also available but the survival chance decreases. Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther was diagnosed with the advanced or stage 4 colon cancer.
4. Can colon cancer be cured?
When diagnosed at an early stage, colon cancer can be successfully treated while at later stages (3-4), the treatment gets complicated and the survival rate of the patient decreases.
5. Can we watch black panther?
Yes, you can watch black pather which is now available Netflix, Digital HD and Blu-ray.
6. What is the Black Panther movie about?
The Black Panther movie is about a fictional African nation called ‘Wakanda' and its righteous king ‘Black Panther'.