Just In
- 29 min ago Rishi Panchami 2022:Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, And Diet Restrictions
- 54 min ago WHO Urges Eligible People To Make Regular, Voluntary, Unpaid Blood Donations
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 14 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago International Day Of Yoga 2022: Beneficial Yoga Poses For People With Parkinson’s Disease
Don't Miss
- Finance Rupee Gains Marginally In Early Trade
- Movies Fatima Sana Shaikh On Playing Indira Gandhi In Sam Bahadur: I Agreed Only Because Of Meghna Gulzar
- News Centre to recruit 10 lakh people in 18 months
- Sports UFC Austin 2022: Kattar vs. Emmett fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info
- Automobiles Toyota Hyryder Spied During TVC Shoot: Debut On July 1
- Technology Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Spotted With Triple Cameras, AMOLED Display: All You Need To Know
- Education Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2022 Released At jetauj2022.com, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Travel From Dharamshala To McLeodganj In Just 5 Minutes Through Skyway
What Is Bell's Palsy? Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatment
Bell's palsy is a condition which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of facial muscles. This condition may occur if the nerve that controls your facial muscles becomes inflamed, swollen, or compressed. The condition is named after the Scottish anatomist Charles Bell, who was the first to describe it.
What Is Bell's Palsy?
Bell's palsy is also referred to as 'acute facial palsy of unknown cause.' It's a condition in which the muscles on one side of your face become weak or paralyzed. The condition only affects one side of the face at a time, causing it to droop or become stiff [1].
You may have difficulty smiling or closing your eyes on the affected side. Generally, Bell's palsy is a temporary condition, and the symptoms usually disappear within a few weeks or months.
A person can develop Bell's palsy at any age, but it is more common in people between the ages of 16 and 60.
What Causes Bell's Palsy?
A Bell's palsy occurs when the 7th cranial nerve becomes swollen or compressed, causing weakness or paralysis of the face. The exact cause of this nerve damage is unknown, but many medical professionals believe it is caused by a viral infection [2].
Although the exact cause of Bell's palsy is unknown, it is often associated with viral infections. A number of viruses have been associated with Bell's palsy, including the following:
- Cold sores and genital herpes (herpes simplex)
- Flu (influenza B)
- Hand-foot-and-mouth disease (coxsackievirus)
- Mumps (mumps virus)
- Infectious mononucleosis (Epstein-Barr)
- Cytomegalovirus infections
- Respiratory illnesses (adenovirus)
- German measles (rubella)
- Chickenpox and shingles (herpes zoster)
Several experts believe that something may wake up a dormant viral infection, causing Bell's palsy. The following triggers have been identified [3]:
- Stress
- Recent physical trauma
- Autoimmune condition
- Sleep deprivation
- Genetics (some people might even have an inherited predisposition to developing Bell's palsy)
What Are The Symptoms Of Bell's Palsy?
An individual with Bell's palsy has droopy facial features and is unable to open or close the eye on the affected side. Bell's palsy can affect both sides of your face in rare instances.
Bell's palsy symptoms may range from mild weakness to total paralysis. Generally, the more inflammation and compression the facial nerve suffers, the more severe the paralysis becomes and the longer it takes for the nerve to heal and regain function [4].
Symptoms usually develop abruptly, and you may notice them when you wake up in the morning or when you eat or drink. Bell's palsy usually develops one to two weeks after you have [5]:
- Cold
- Ear infection
- Eye infection
Other signs and symptoms of Bell's palsy include:
- Facial weakness
- A droopy mouth
- Drooling
- A lack of ability to make facial expressions, such as smiling or frowning
- Difficulty pronouncing certain words
- Dry eye and mouth
- Altered taste
- Sensitivity to sound
- Difficulty eating and drinking
- Muscle cramps in the face
- Irritation of the eye on the involved side
- Headache
What Are The Risk Factors For Bell's Palsy?
Bell's palsy is more likely to develop in individuals who belong to one of the following groups [6]:
- Pregnant women
- People with diabetes
- People who are obese
- Have a lung infection
- Have a family history of the condition
What Are The Complications Of Bell's Palsy?
Mild cases of Bell's palsy usually disappear within a month. However, the recovery process may differ in a more severe case where the face was completely paralyzed. Complications may include the following [7]:
- Permanent nerve damage to the face
- An irregular regrowth of nerve fibres
- Partial or complete blindness of the eye that won't close
How Is Bell's Palsy Diagnosed?
There's no specific test for Bell's palsy. Instead, your health care provider will look at your face and ask you to move your facial muscles by closing your eyes, lifting your brow, showing your teeth and frowning, among other movements.
Other conditions such as a stroke, infections, Lyme disease, inflammatory conditions and tumours can cause facial muscle weakness that mimics Bell's palsy. If the cause of your symptoms isn't clear, your health care provider may recommend other tests, such as the following [8]:
- Electromyography (EMG)
- Imaging scans
- Blood tests
How Is Bell's Palsy Treated?
For the most part, Bell's palsy symptoms improve without treatment. Nevertheless, it may take several weeks or months for your face's muscles to regain their normal strength [9].
Here are a few treatments that may assist in your recovery. Your physician may prescribe the following medications:
- Corticosteroids, which reduce inflammation
- You may be prescribed antiviral or antibacterial medication if a virus or bacteria is the cause of your bell's palsy
- Ibuprofen or acetaminophen (over-the-counter pain medications) for relieving mild pain
- Eye drops to keep your affected eye well lubricated
Home treatment
- An eye patch (for dry eye)
- A warm, moist towel over your face to relieve pain
- Facial massage [10]
- Physical therapy exercises to stimulate your facial muscles
On A Final Note...
Surgery is not recommended as a first treatment option for Bell's palsy. However, it may be necessary if your symptoms do not improve or complications occur.
[image source: freepik]
- disorders cureJustin Bieber Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: Know More About The Disease
- disorders cureWhat Is Onchocerciasis, Also Called 'River Blindness'? Symptoms And Causes
- wellnessGovt Releases Monkeypox Guidelines On Detecting And Treating The Disease
- disorders cureWhat Is Exploding Head Syndrome, A Condition That Happens Only When You Sleep
- disorders cureForeign Accent Syndrome (FAS): What Causes This Weird But Real Medical Condition?
- disorders cureWhat Is Flatfoot (Flat Feet)? Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Can It Be Prevented?
- disorders cureSleeping Beauty Syndrome, A Rare Disorder That Affects Men: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment
- disorders cureExpert Article: What Is Amenorrhea? Causes And Treatment
- wellnessVaginal Discharge: Colour Guide, Causes Of Excess Discharge And Everything You Need To Know
- wellness16 Surprising Triggers Of Depression: All The Reasons That Could Cause Depression
- disorders cureNocturnal Asthma: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors In Children And Treatment
- disorders cureHeart Attack Among Young People On A Rise; Know About The Causes And Risk Factors