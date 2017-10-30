How To Treat Ovarian Cysts Naturally Disorders Cure oi-Shabana Kachhi

Ovarian cysts are quite common in women. They are usually benign and cause no harm to the reproductive system [1] . However, they pose problems if they begin to grow in size and number.

If you are suffering from ovarian cysts, you may experience symptoms such as excessive urinating, bloating, pelvic pain or abnormal vaginal bleeding. Usually, ovarian cysts go on their own. But if they are quite persistent in your case, there are a lot of natural remedies out there that will help you get rid of ovarian cysts quickly.

Here are some natural ways to get rid of ovarian cysts:

1) Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is known to help decrease the signs of cysts in the ovaries [2] . The anti-inflammatory properties of the tea help in relieving cramps. It is also known to be used to regulate the menstrual cycle since ancient ages and hence reduces the chances of ovarian cysts. You can consume chamomile tea, which is easily available in many health food stores or supermarkets.

2) Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids that have a ton of benefits for our reproductive health. They also help manage ovarian cysts by lowering the amount of androgens in the body and also aids in flushing out toxins. The high levels of androgens are often associated with polycystic ovarian syndrome [3] . Flax seeds can easily be consumed every day. Just sprinkle them on your salads or smoothies.

3) Ginger

Ginger is the most powerful herb known to inhibit the growth of cysts that can easily turn into cancerous cells [4] . Ginger creates an environment inside the body that makes it difficult for ovarian cysts to grow and survive. It also helps normalise the menstrual cycle to further reduce the chances. Steep a hot cup of ginger tea and consume it twice a day in order to get rid of ovarian cysts.

4) Turmeric

Turmeric has powerful properties that help dissolve certain tumours and cysts. There are a lot of studies which show that turmeric is highly effective in treating ovarian cysts as well. Moreover, it also helps the body in detoxification and its anti-inflammatory properties reduce the chances of benign cysts turning cancerous [5] . Turmeric should be consumed by adding it to tea or mixing it with milk to derive the maximum results.

5) Dandelion

Many of the Chinese herbs are known to prevent the growth of ovarian cysts [6] . Dandelion is extensively used in Chinese medicine to solve issues relating to irregular menstruation. The most number of cases of ovarian cysts is because of irregular periods. Dandelion helps regulate your menstrual cycle and prevent any further chances of cysts.

6) Beetroot

Beetroot, if consumed as a part of a healthy lifestyle, is known to significantly reduce the size of ovarian cysts and tumours in women [7] . It helps balance the acidic levels in the body and reduces the amount of toxins released. Having a glass of beetroot juice every day will help detoxify your body and get rid of ovarian cysts.

7) Almonds

Almonds are known to help women deal with painful menstrual cramps, which are a result of ovarian cysts [8] . This is due to the high levels of magnesium in them. A handful of almonds every day during your periods is known to be the best to deal with pain associated with periods.

8) Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a wonder ingredient which is a solution to most of our health problems. It also works wonders in treating ovarian cysts. Aloe vera juice if consumed daily helps in reducing inflammation in the body which highly reduces the chances of formation of the cysts [9] . Also, it does the job of destroying any cysts that may turn cancerous. Aloe vera juice can be mixed with any other vegetable juice, if you do not find the taste of it quite palatable.

9) Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a very common spice extensively used in Indian cooking. Though the various health benefits of cinnamon are widely known, it is also used as a natural treatment for ovarian cysts. This warm spice increases blood circulation to the ovaries and helps the body eliminate cysts faster [10] . Just sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon in your regular herbal tea to derive maximum benefits.

10) Castor Oil Pack

Researchers recommend that an increase in blood flow to the ovaries can cause the cyst to turn benign [11] . This can surely be considered as a step forward to prevent ovarian cysts. The warm nature of castor oil has been known to be effective in improving blood circulation to the ovaries when applied externally. To prepare a castor oil pack, you would need organic cold pressed castor oil. You can perform a patch test to ensure that you are not allergic to it. Soak cotton flannels in the oil. Lie down in a supine position with your feet elevated (you can place a pillow underneath your knees and feet). Place the flannel soaked in castor oil over the affected area. Use a plastic wrap to cover. Place a heating pad on top of the plastic wrap. Leave the pack on for 45 to 60 minutes. This is the best way to increase blood circulation to the area and prevent cysts.

11) Drink Enough Water

Water is essential for the detoxification of the body. It is very important to drink enough quantities of water so that the body can eliminate toxins quite easily [12] . This may also work as a perfect remedy to naturally cure ovarian cysts. Drinking enough water may help the body dissolve the cyst and flush the toxins out of the system. Just make sure to drink enough plain water for it to work though.

12) Take Care Of Your Diet

Your diet plays a very important role if you want to get rid of ovarian cysts naturally. Researchers suggest that a diet full of legumes, seeds, pulses, fruits and vegetable will prevent the formation of ovarian cysts [13] . While some foods help eliminate the cyst altogether, others may prevent it from turning cancerous. Overall, a healthy diet is a sure shot way to ensure that your ovaries remain cyst-free.

13) Exercise Regularly

Indulging in a daily routine of exercise and stretching will certainly help your body heal faster from the ovarian cysts. This has more of a chemical effect rather than a physical one [14] . During exercise, our body releases endorphin, a feel-good hormone that reduces stress and increases the body's natural capability to heal.

14) Avoid Smoking

Studies have found that women who smoke are twice likely to develop ovarian cysts that may later turn cancerous [15] . It is important for you to adopt a healthy lifestyle and kick any habits of smoking or alcohol consumption in order to reduce your chances of ovarian cysts.

15) Reduce Sugar Intake

The amount of sugar and other refined carbohydrates present in processed foods can harm you in the long run. That is why health experts are stressing on the importance of consuming a diet which is low on processed food and high on whole foods. A majority of processed foods contains high levels of sugar that, among other problems, causes a hormonal surge that may eventually lead to menstrual cramps and recurrent cysts [16] .

16) Reduce Fat Intake

Studies have shown a strong link between a diet rich in fat and increased chances of ovarian cysts in women. By consuming fatty food in your diet, you are only increasing your chances of developing ovarian cysts [17] . Therefore, it is important that you limit the amount of fats in your diet and consume foods that are high in fibre and other important nutrients.

17) Overcome A Stressful Lifestyle

Did you know that ovarian cysts may be caused due to a failed ovulation as well? The delay or failure in ovulation can happen due to a number of reasons, one of them being stress. You may have noticed that excess stress can make your menstrual cycle rather erratic. You may have to take proper precaution during such times as it may indicate that your ovaries have higher chances of developing cysts [18] .

Doing anything that reduces your stress once in a while will certainly decrease your chances of ovarian cysts. Leading a healthy and stress-free lifestyle is indeed the easiest way to keep your ovaries cyst-free.

View Article References [1] Farghaly, S. A. (2014). Current diagnosis and management of ovarian cysts.Clinical and experimental obstetrics & gynecology,41(6), 609-612. [2] Zangeneh, F. Z., Minaee, B., Amirzargar, A., Ahangarpour, A., & Mousavizadeh, K. (2010). Effects of chamomile extract on biochemical and clinical parameters in a rat model of polycystic ovary syndrome.Journal of reproduction & infertility,11(3), 169. [3] Nowak, D. A., Snyder, D. C., Brown, A. J., & Demark-Wahnefried, W. (2007). The Effect of Flaxseed Supplementation on Hormonal Levels Associated with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: A Case Study.Current topics in nutraceutical research,5(4), 177-181. [4] Nowak, D. A., Snyder, D. C., Brown, A. J., & Demark-Wahnefried, W. (2007). The Effect of Flaxseed Supplementation on Hormonal Levels Associated with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: A Case Study.Current topics in nutraceutical research,5(4), 177-181. [5] Mohammadi, S., Kayedpoor, P., Karimzadeh-Bardei, L., & Nabiuni, M. (2017). The Effect of Curcumin on TNF-α, IL-6 and CRP Expression in a Model of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome as an Inflammation State.Journal of reproduction & infertility,18(4), 352-360. [6] Qu, F., Zhou, J., Yu, Y., Linc, Q., & Jiang, Y. M. (2009). Treating ovarian cysts with Chinese herbs: a case report.Complementary Medicine Research,16(5), 340-342. [7] Ratnakumari, M. E., Manavalan, N., Sathyanath, D., Ayda, Y. R., & Reka, K. (2018). Study to Evaluate the Changes in Polycystic Ovarian Morphology after Naturopathic and Yogic Interventions.International journal of yoga,11(2), 139-147. [8] Najafi, N., Khalkhali, H., Moghaddam Tabrizi, F., & Zarrin, R. (2018). Major dietary patterns in relation to menstrual pain: a nested case control study.BMC women's health,18(1), 69. [9] Maharjan, R., Nagar, P. S., & Nampoothiri, L. (2010). Effect of Aloe barbadensis Mill. formulation on Letrozole induced polycystic ovarian syndrome rat model.Journal of Ayurveda and integrative medicine,1(4), 273-279. [10] Dou, L., Zheng, Y., Li, L., Gui, X., Chen, Y., Yu, M., & Guo, Y. (2018). The effect of cinnamon on polycystic ovary syndrome in a mouse model.Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology,16(1), 99. [11] Carter, J. R., Lau, M., Fowler, J. M., Carlson, J. W., Carson, L. F., & Twiggs, L. B. (1995). Blood flow characteristics of ovarian tumors: implications for ovarian cancer screening.American journal of obstetrics and gynecology,172(3), 901-907. [12] Popkin, B. M., D'Anci, K. E., & Rosenberg, I. H. (2010). Water, hydration, and health.Nutrition reviews,68(8), 439-458. [13] Chiaffarino, F., Parazzini, F., Surace, M., Benzi, G., Chiantera, V., & La Vecchia, C. (2003). Diet and risk of seromucinous benign ovarian cysts.European journal of obstetrics & gynecology and reproductive biology,110(2), 196-200. [14] Manni, L., Cajander, S., Lundeberg, T., Naylor, A. S., Aloe, L., Holmäng, A., ... & Stener‐Victorin, E. (2005). Effect of exercise on ovarian morphology and expression of nerve growth factor and α1‐and β2‐adrenergic receptors in rats with steroid‐induced polycystic ovaries.Journal of neuroendocrinology,17(12), 846-858. [15] Holt, V. L., Daling, J. R., McKnight, B., Moore, D. E., Stergachis, A., & Weiss, N. S. (1994). Cigarette smoking and functional ovarian cysts.American journal of epidemiology,139(8), 781-786. [16] Volk, K. M., Pogrebna, V. V., Roberts, J. A., Zachry, J. E., Blythe, S. N., & Toporikova, N. (2017). High-fat, high-sugar diet disrupts the preovulatory hormone surge and induces cystic ovaries in cycling female rats.Journal of the Endocrine Society,1(12), 1488-1505. [17] Tafazoli, M., Fazeli, E., Dadgar, S., & Nematy, M. (2016). The Association of the Dietary Fat and Functional Ovarian Cysts in Women of Reproductive Age Referring to Three Hospitals in Mashhad, Iran, 2014.International journal of community based nursing and midwifery,4(2), 148. [18] Paredes, A., Gálvez, A., Leyton, V., Aravena, G., Fiedler, J. L., Bustamante, D., & Lara, H. E. (1998). Stress promotes development of ovarian cysts in rats.Endocrine,8(3), 309-315.