9 Home Remedies For Conjunctivitis Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Conjunctivitis is painful and uncomfortable. It is caused due to bacteria, virus, or chemicals that come in contact with the eyes causing redness, irritation and watery discharge in the eyes.

Allergic conjunctivitis is another type of conjunctivitis, which is caused due to an allergic reaction. It isn't contagious, but it affects both the eyes at the same time.

Fortunately, there are several effective home remedies for conjunctivitis that can help ease the symptoms. But, it is best to consult a doctor before trying the home remedies.

1. Holy Basil

Holy basil, also known as tulsi, possesses anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that can help fight bacterial, viral and fungal infections of the eyes. According to a study in the Journal of Toxicology, tulsi can help treat chronic conjunctivitis [1] .

Boil a few tulsi leaves in water for 10 minutes.

Use the water to wash your eyes or use it as a warm water compress.

2. Onion

According to a study published in the Jundishapur Journal of Microbiology, onion has antimicrobial properties that are effective in treating conjunctivitis [2] . The study shows that onion juice in the form of eyedrops can work as an antimicrobial therapy for eye diseases.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is a healing spice with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help reduce inflammation caused by conjunctivitis [3] .

Boil 2 tbsp of turmeric powder in a cup of water.

Soak a cotton pad in the mixture and use it as a warm compress.

4. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel extracted from the plant contains aloin and emodin, two components which have antibacterial and antiviral properties. Researchers have found that aloe vera extract used in the form of eyedrops can treat eye infections like conjunctivitis [4] .

5. Green Tea

The flavonoids present in green tea bring relief from irritation and inflammation caused by conjunctivitis [5] .

Dip a green tea bag in warm water.

Soak a clean cotton pad in the water and use it as a warm compress.

6. Neem

Neem has powerful medicinal properties, which is used for the treatment of eye problems like conjunctivitis and night blindness [6] .

Apply neem juice directly onto the eyes.

7. Saltwater

Saltwater is another remedy for eye infections because salt possesses antimicrobial properties. Over-the-counter saline drops can be used for treating conjunctivitis.

Note: Consult a doctor before trying this home remedy.

8. Cold Compress

Cold compress doesn't cure eye infections, but it can surely soothe the eyes by reducing the swelling and inflammation.

Soak a cloth in cold water and gently apply it on your eyes.

9. Warm Compress

A warm compress can help cure irritated and infected eyes. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, a warm compress can soothe the symptoms of conjunctivitis.

Soak a cloth in warm water and apply it gently on your eyes.

View Article References [1] Gautam, M. K., & Goel, R. K. (2014). Toxicological Study of Ocimum sanctum Linn Leaves: Hematological, Biochemical, and Histopathological Studies.Journal of toxicology,2014, 135654. [2] Nejabat, M., Salehi, A., Noorani Azad, P., & Ashraf, M. J. (2014). Effects of onion juice on the normal flora of eyelids and conjunctiva in an animal model.Jundishapur journal of microbiology,7(5), e9678. [3] Liu, X. F., Hao, J. L., Xie, T., Mukhtar, N. J., Zhang, W., Malik, T. H., … Zhou, D. D. (2017). Curcumin, A Potential Therapeutic Candidate for Anterior Segment Eye Diseases: A Review.Frontiers in pharmacology,8, 66. [4] Woźniak, A., & Paduch, R. (2012). Aloe vera extract activity on human corneal cells.Pharmaceutical biology,50(2), 147-154. [5] Nejabat, M., Reza, S. A., Zadmehr, M., Yasemi, M., & Sobhani, Z. (2017). Efficacy of Green Tea Extract for Treatment of Dry Eye and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction; A Double-blind Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial Study.Journal of clinical and diagnostic research : JCDR,11(2), NC05–NC08. [6] Bhowmik, D., Chiranjib, Y. J., Tripathi, K. K., & Kumar, K. S. (2010). Herbal remedies of Azadirachta indica and its medicinal application.J Chem Pharm Res,2(1), 62-72.