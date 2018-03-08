How To Avoid Acidity During Fasting?

Do you see fasting as a way to a healthy body? Or are you one of them who observes fasts as a religious observance?

Fasting has been a practice in many of the cultures and religions and this practice is as old as folklore. Fasting is done often as a religious practice and many a times also for health concerns.

While there are many benefits of fasting for the body, it can also be a challenge until your body is accustomed to it. Many a times, people pose concerns of an acidic stomach while observing a fast.

During a fast, many people avoid solid foods and stick to fruits and beverages. Fasting gives effective results for a healthy body once the body starts flushing out the harmful toxins.

But during the initial period of fasting, one might face issues of an acidic attack in the stomach, making fasting a humongous challenge. Acidity can cause heartburn and discomfort in the upper abdomen area of the body.

Though acidity poses as a common problem, it can be tackled by taking care of a few things. Here are a few ways to avoid acidity during your fasting. Take a look.

1. Hot Water It is important to stay hydrated during a fast. Warm or hot water rather than cold water can help while you are fasting. Also, it is advised to drink water in small quantities or sips than drinking filling your tummy with a large quantity of water at once. When the stomach is filled with a large quantity of water, the problem of acidity also might occur. 2. Cold Beverages During fasting, it is a good idea to include cold beverages. Cold beverages like buttermilk and cold milk are very effective to deal with your acidity problems during fasting. Buttermilk soothes and keeps the stomach cool. Drinking cold milk without sugar also can help get rid of the burning sensation caused by acidity during fasting. 3. Fruits Certain fruits like banana and muskmelon can work wonders for your fasting regime. Banana contains high levels of potassium, which is known to combat and prevent acidity. It also contains fibre, which is good for the body during fasting. It also helps to keep the pH levels in the body balanced. Similarly, muskmelon also helps to fight acidity. Including these fruits can be a very good idea when you are on a fast. 4. Coconut Water Coconut water is a natural beverage which is an effective solution and is a very healthy way to deal with acidity. Drinking coconut water helps to balance the pH levels and is effective in flushing the harmful toxins from the body. It helps to a great deal in curing symptoms of acidity. 5. Avoid Citrus Fruits While fasting, one should choose non-acidic fruits to prevent acidity. Avoid consumption of citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit and lemons while fasting. Such acid-containing fruits might aggravate the problem of acidity while observing a fast. 6. Take Care While Breaking The Fast After the fasting hours are over, it is suggested to break the fast with water and fruits instead of stuffing the tummy with a lot of food. Eating healthy and chewing the food properly goes a long way in avoiding acidity post fasting. The above discussed ways might be soothing to your tummy during your fasting days. Try these and eliminate acidity while you detox your body. Give yourself and your body a great fasting time. A properly observed fast can be very rewarding for the body and mind. Happy fasting! Happy detoxing!

