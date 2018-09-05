Home Remedies For Treating Yeast Infection In Men

Yeast infections are more common in women, but even men do get a yeast infection which is characterised by the inflammation on the head of the penis known as balanitis. A penile yeast infection is called candidal balanitis or balanitis. This article will discuss the home remedies for penile yeast infection.

You may contract the infection when you have sexual intercourse with a female partner who has a vaginal yeast infection. If not treated on time, the infection can spread to your bloodstream.

According to a report published in the journal Clinical Microbiology Reviews, Candida yeasts are responsible for 30 to 35 per cent of all cases of candidal balanitis. Some studies suggested that about 16 to 26 per cent of men carry the yeast and about 37 per cent of men with Candida experience no symptoms.

However, a range of treatments is available for penile yeast infections, including home remedies.