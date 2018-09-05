Home Remedies For Treating Yeast Infection In Men

Yeast infections are more common in women, but even men do get a yeast infection which is characterised by the inflammation on the head of the penis known as balanitis. A penile yeast infection is called candidal balanitis or balanitis. This article will discuss the home remedies for penile yeast infection.
You may contract the infection when you have sexual intercourse with a female partner who has a vaginal yeast infection. If not treated on time, the infection can spread to your bloodstream.
According to a report published in the journal Clinical Microbiology Reviews, Candida yeasts are responsible for 30 to 35 per cent of all cases of candidal balanitis. Some studies suggested that about 16 to 26 per cent of men carry the yeast and about 37 per cent of men with Candida experience no symptoms.
However, a range of treatments is available for penile yeast infections, including home remedies.
1. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has antibacterial, antiviral, antiprotozoal and antifungal properties. Studies have shown that this essential oil has the ability to kill a large range of yeasts and fungi. In many studies, the tea tree oil was tested on Candida, which is one of the most common yeasts. It was concluded that this essential oil could kill this yeast due to its antifungal property.
How to use: Mix 3-5 drops of tea tree oil with 1 drop of carrier oil such as olive oil or coconut oil. Soak the oil in a cotton and apply it on and around the penis head.
2. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is another remedy that can treat penile yeast infection. It has antifungal properties that can fight against Candida. Some research has also shown that apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid that can kill the excess yeast in the body.
How to use: Mix 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar with a few drops of water and apply it on the penis.
3. Plain yogurt
Unsweetened, non-flavoured yogurt contains bacteria called probiotics that restore the healthy bacteria in the body and balances the yeast. A research in 2006 found that certain types of probiotics can combat some of the yeasts that cause infection.
How to use: Adding plain yogurt into your diet will combat Candida and also applying it to the genital area can work, provided the yogurt contains live bacteria (Lactobacillus).
4. Coconut oil
A study in 2007 showed that coconut oil possesses antifungal properties that have the ability to kill Candida albicans. It was also found that the amount of coconut oil required to treat the infection was less compared to the antifungal medication fluconazole.
How to use: Raw organic coconut oil can be applied externally to relieve the symptoms. You can also use warm coconut oil in combination with powerful antifungal essential oils like tea tree oil or oregano oil.
5. Oregano oil
Oregano oil made from the wild oregano called Origanum vulgare contains two potent antifungal compounds known as thymol and carvacrol. These two compounds inhibit the growth of Candida yeast and aids in treating penile yeast infection.
How to use: Mix 3-5 drops of oregano oil to 2 tbsp of sweet almond oil, warm coconut or olive oil. Apply the mixture with the help of a cotton and keep applying until you see the results.
6. Garlic
Garlic has antibacterial and antifungal properties and can be used to treat yeast infections. A study compared the effectiveness of a cream made of thyme and garlic with clotrimazole, a cream used for yeast infection. The study found that thyme and garlic cream had the same healing capabilities and reduced side effects.
How to use: First, use a dry tissue to clean the discharge from your genitals. Take a clove of garlic and make it into a paste. Leave it for an hour or overnight and wash it off.
When To Avoid Home Remedies?
Men with yeast infections can use these home remedies as they are considered safe. But, if you find that the home remedies are not working for you, then chances are that you have been exposed to a sexually transmitted infection, or have a chronic yeast infection which needs a doctor's help. You should also refrain from using home remedies if you are unsure of your symptoms.
