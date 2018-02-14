9 Simple Home Remedies To Reduce High Blood Pressure

Fruits & Vegetables

A lot of fruits and vegetables are loaded with the essential compounds which are found to be effective in controlling high blood pressure. Carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, lemons, banana and melons are among the beneficial ones in the list.

Tea

Ginger, cardamom, and hibiscus tea are among the teas that are said to be effective for reducing high blood pressure. These health-nurturing teas can be both flavourful and also keep your blood pressure levels in control.

Sesame Oil

Sesame oil contains good fats responsible for cutting down cholesterol. It is low in saturated fats and the chemical content namely sesamol and sesamin, which are antioxidants that are good for regulating the blood pressure levels. This vegetable oil is a good switch over for all the benefits it has to provide for high blood pressure patients.

Honey

Honey has several healing properties and studies have shown that it could be particularly effective for dropping the blood sugar levels. This is a simple, tasteful and sweet way to keep a check on high blood pressure. It is said to have calming effects on the blood vessels and simply consuming raw honey could be a miraculous way to reduce blood pressure.

Herbs, Spices & Seeds

Some of the herbs, spices and seeds show miraculous results in treating high blood pressure. Garlic is known to help thin the blood and prevent blockage in the blood vessels. Sunflower seeds reduce the cholesterol levels. Celery seed extract, arjuna, flax seeds, cat's claw, turmeric, watermelon seeds, and fenugreek seeds are among the others which are known to be effective in the treatment of hypertension.

Coconut Water

This healthy drink can serve you the dose of potassium, which is helpful for lowering blood pressure. Coconut water is a natural drink and can give you a boost of health and vitality, which helps keep a check on the blood pressure levels.

Dark Chocolate

Who doesn't want chocolate to be a remedy for any ailment? Here's the good news! Yes, dark chocolates can help you to control high blood pressure. A small portion of dark chocolate would do the wonders and help to get the blood pressure levels under control.

Omega-3s

Foods and food products, which contain omega-3 fatty acids, are known to be healthy for the cure of high blood pressure. The fact that omega-3 fatty acids - EPA and DHA - reduce the blood pressure levels is well established by various studies conducted for monitoring blood pressure levels in patients suffering from hypertension.

Exercise And Music

Regular exercise and spending time listening to music are ways that are effective in lowering blood pressure. These are the most natural remedies that patients with high blood pressure can practice. Music can have a soothing and relaxing effect and regular physical activity - walking, slow breathing exercises, etc. - can be beneficial for reducing high blood pressure.

These are few of the natural remedies which can foster health benefits for those suffering from high blood pressure. Hypertension need not be a ‘silent killer' if we adopt to home remedies to combat this condition. Making these remedies a part of the diet and lifestyle is sure to keep hypertension at bay!