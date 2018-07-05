Can Cow Urine Cure Cancer? This Is What Ayurvedic Expert Has To Say

Cow urine or gomutra or gaumutra is the urine from cows used for theurapetic purposes in Ayurveda. Biotechnology scientists at Junagadh Agriculture University in Gujarat claimed that cow urine can cure cancer such as those of mouth, lungs, kidney, skin, cervix and breast.

The research team led by assistant professors Shraddha Bhatt and Rukamsinh Tomar and another research person Kavita Joshi got the results after a year of experiments.

Shraddha Bhatt says, "This research was very risky because we directly experimented on cancer cells procured in a bottle. We found the exact quantity of cow urine required to kill particular number of cancer cells in a day" as quoted by Times Of India.

One of the members of the research team said that chemotherapy kills healthy cells while cow urine is known to only kill infected cells.

"There is a different process to treat cancer patients with the help of cow urine. Cow urine is procured and processed through distillation and given to the cancer patients during sunset", Dr. Shantharaman, founder, MD and senior Ayurvedic consultant told Boldsky exclusively.

He further added, " We use various herbs along with cow urine as per the requirements."

When asked what makes cow urine have medicinal properties, he said, "The humps that cows have receive medicinal properties from the sun's rays. This makes cow urine and dung contain medicinal properties which can kill all sorts of microbes as well as can cure cancer.

What Is The Chemical Composition Of Cows?

Cow urine has 95 percent of water with 2.5 percent urea, miners, 2.5 percent enzymes, hormones and 24 types of salt. Other ingredients present in the cow urine are calcium, iron, phosphorous, potassium, carbonic acid, nitrogen, manganese, sulphur, ammonia, phosphates, urea, amino acid enzymes, uric acid, cytokine and lactose.

Let's see what science has to say about the health benefits of cow urine:

1. Cow Urine Has Antimicrobial Properties

Cow urine is loaded with antimicrobial properties and germicidal properties due to the presence of urea, aurum hydroxide, creatinine, carbolic acid, calcium, manganese, and phenols. It has formidable antimicrobial powers that can inhibit pathogens like E.Coli, salmonella typhi, Proteus vulgaris, S. aureus, Bacillus cereus and Staphylococcus epidermidis to name a few.

2. It Could Be An Effective Fungicide

According to a noted study, cow urine has shown to be more effective than neem leaves and lemon juice for treating dandruff. Cow urine has been found to be efficient at inhibiting the growth of Malassezia fungi which is responsible for causing dandruff. It can also treat other fungal infections too.

3. It is A Good Antiseptic

One of the benefits of cow urine is that it is antiseptic in nature. It can help in wound healing, if applied externally.

4. Cow Urine Can Protect Against Parasites

Intestinal parasites can cause a lot of health problems such as abdominal pain, dysentery, and even loss of nutrients in the body. A study shows that these disease-causing parasites can be effectively dealt with cow urine.

5. It Stimulates The Immune System

In ancient books of India, cow urine has found a special mention at how it can increase disease resistance by 104 percent. And it turns out that it is a great immune booster that aids the body to fight infections.

6. Cow Urine Is An Effective Bioenhancer

Bioenhancer means a substance which is capable of increasing the efficiency of another substance when mixed together. For example milk and turmeric. In ayurveda, cow urine is the only animal product that acts as a bioenhancer of various anti-fungal, antimicrobial and anticancer agents.

