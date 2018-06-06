7 Dangerous Diseases Spread By Mosquitoes That We Must Know About!

The Dalai Lama once said, "If you think you are too small to make a difference, try being in a room with a mosquito in it."

So from this statement, we understand that even though mosquitoes are minute creatures, the damage that they can do to human health is very high, just with a single bite!

We have witnessed numerous incidents where people suffer from fatal consequences because of diseases spread by mosquitoes and, in fact, these diseases are very common even today!

Now, we know that there are a number of diseases which can affect human beings, the most common ones being air-borne, water-borne, and insect-borne diseases.

So, even according to a number of research studies and statistics, mosquito-borne diseases are the most prevalent among animal/insect-borne diseases, today.

Especially during the monsoon seasons in tropical countries like India, mosquitoes start to breed in large numbers and consequently, mosquito-borne diseases become more prevalent during this season.

So, it is important to take measures to keep your living and work spaces free of mosquitoes.

Here are some of the deadliest diseases spread by mosquitoes.

1. Zika

The Zika virus started to become a household name during 2016 and it was not very apparent before that. Many of us would have seen signboards stating the dangers of Zika virus and vaccination information at airports and train stations, because this virus is reported to be more prevalent in ports that connect to the countries which have the outbreak.

India, Africa, and some of the other South-East Asian countries have had Zika virus outbreaks. This disease is spread by Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes and is linked to certain birth defects in children when it affects pregnant women.

2. West Nile

This is another viral disease caused by mosquitoes. Believed to have originated in the western parts of Africa, around the region of the Nile river, this virus has made its way to the other parts of the world, including India, a few South-East Asian countries, and even first world counties like the United States.

It is noted that many people who are affected by this virus show no symptoms and the virus dies internally. However, in some people there can be flu-like symptoms, which can eventually cause brain inflammation and death!

3. Dengue

Just hearing the word 'dengue' can bring about a sense of fear in people, especially in India, today. We know for a fact that dengue is a serious viral disease, which can quickly lead to the death of a person and it has no specific treatment or vaccination! Dengue is spread by the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes just like Zika. It has been estimated that around 2.5 billion people are at the risk of suffering from dengue in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean Islands.

4. Chikungunya

Chikungunya is yet another deadly viral disease, which causes flu-like symptoms which eventually attack the immune system and can also damage organs and cause death. This disease too is also spread by the same species of mosquitoes which cause dengue and Zika, the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

Chikungunya is more prevalent in developing and underdeveloped countries in Asia and Africa. Also, it has been reported that there were a few outbreaks of this virus in the United States.

5. SELV (St. Louis Encephalitis)

This is one of the rarest diseases which is known to infect only about 7 people in the world, globally! This is also a viral disease caused by mosquitoes. Symptoms include fever, headache, disorientation, tremors, coma, convulsions, paralysis, etc. The organ most affected is the brain.

This virus is most prevalent in wooded and swampy reasons of Eastern and Central United States, which is the breeding ground for mosquitoes which spread this disease.

6. Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is also another dangerous viral disease caused by mosquitoes. The symptoms of this disease include fever, headache, nausea, dizziness, etc., which eventually turns into jaundice, causing yellowness of the skin and eyes, hence the name.

This disease is also more prevalent in Asia and Africa. Fortunately, there is a vaccination which can make a person immune to this virus for life!

7. Malaria

Malaria is another common viral disease spread by mosquitoes which has been in existence for decades. Although vaccinations are being administered, they haven't proven to be of much help in eradicating the disease completely. This virus too can cause flu-like symptoms along with dysentery and diarrhea.