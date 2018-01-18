12 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites To Bring Instant Relief

No ones likes mosquitoes and their painful, itchy bites. The simple yet constant itch is annoying enough to make you go crazy. Mosquitoes survive by feeding on human blood by puncturing the skin of the host and sucking up the blood.

Sometimes, you will not feel the bite but the after effects can be very annoying and potentially harmful. The symptoms of mosquito bites include itchiness, swelling, skin rashes, bruising and occasional skin infections.

Mosquito bites can also lead to fatal diseases like dengue and malaria. In many cases, people die due to these diseases if not treated in time. Mosquitoes being one of the major causes of some of the most infectious diseases, it's best to stay away from these creatures.

To get rid of constant itching, redness and swelling of the skin, there are many natural remedies that can provide symptom relief and help treat the affected area.

Read on to know the home remedies for mosquito bites.

1. Lemon

Lemons contain natural anti-inflammatory and aesthetic properties that make them very useful in curing mosquito bites faster.

Apply lemon juice to the bites to reduce the chances of developing infection.

2. Minced Onion Or Garlic Onion and garlic help in reducing the swelling and soothe the itching caused by the deadly mosquito bites. It is because it has anti-inflammatory properties. Apply minced onion or garlic directly on the affected area and wash it off after a few minutes. 3. Baking Soda Baking soda is effective in curing the itchiness caused by mosquito bites. It is because it is alkaline in nature and neutralizes the pH of the skin and hence provides relief. Dissolve a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water.

Dip a small piece of cloth into it and apply onto the area for 10-20 minutes. 4. Aloe Vera Aloe vera is known to have a natural antiseptic property, which makes it a great remedy for mosquito bites. Aloe vera reduces the pain, swelling and itching and aids in faster healing. Extract the gel from the aloe vera leaf by cutting it.

Chill the aloe vera gel for 10-15 minutes in the refrigerator.

Then rub it directly onto the affected skin. 5. Salt Salt is another easy home remedy for curing mosquito bites due to its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Make a paste by using a small amount of salt and water.

Apply it on the area. 6. Ice Ice is another simple remedy for mosquito bites. It is because the cold temperature limits the distribution of inflammatory substances in the bitten area and provides instant relief. Wrap an ice in a cloth and apply it on the affected area for about 10-15 minutes.

If you don't have ice hold the affected area under a cool running water for a few minutes. 7. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil contains antiseptic properties that can help treat bacteria-infected wounds like mosquito bites. The essential oil also will help reduce the swelling and itchiness. Apply tea tree oil to the affected area by using a cotton ball.

If you 8. Coconut Oil Coconut oil forms a protective barrier on the skin and prevents infections. It is due to the high content of fatty acids and polyphenols in it. These compounds exhibit anti-inflammatory properties which can prevent itching from mosquito bites. Apply a little amount of coconut oil directly to the mosquito bite. RELATED: 15 Impressive Health Benefits Of Coconut Oil 9. Sandalwood Sandalwood is a therapeutic agent and consists of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Sandalwood helps in combating infections and inflammation that may arise from mosquito bites. Mix sandalwood powder and lemon juice to form a fine paste. Apply it on the affected area.

Allow it to dry and then wash it off. 10. Neem Oil Neem oil works best for treating mosquito bites. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and hence can treat inflammation, swelling and itchiness. Mix a few drops of neem oil with coconut oil and apply this mixture directly. 11. Honey Honey is one of the best remedies to cure mosquito bites. It contains antimicrobial properties that can prevent infection and help in healing too. Take a little honey on your fingertips and apply it directly on the affected area. RELATED: Top 12 Health Benefits Of Raw Honey You Didn't Know 12. Turmeric Turmeric is a natural healing agent that can cure mosquito bites. It has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents that can be of great help in soothing the itchy area. Mix turmeric powder with water and make a paste and apply it on the area.

Allow it to dry and then wash it off.

