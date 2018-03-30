10 Symptoms Of Urinary Tract Infection You Wish You Knew

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is the most common problem among women. It can happen anywhere in a woman's urinary tract. The urinary tract is made up of ureters, bladder, kidneys and urethra. In this article, we will be discussing about the urinary tract infection symptoms.

Most of the urinary tract infection involves the urethra and bladder, in the lower tract. However, it can involve the ureters and kidneys in the upper tract too. So, what is a urinary tract infection or UTI? It is an infection that occurs from microbes.

These are organisms that are too small to be seen without a microscope and mostly it is caused by bacteria.

The upper tract UTIs are more rare than the lower tract UTIs, and are usually more severe. Upper tract UTIs affect the kidneys and it can be life-threatening if the bacteria move from the infected kidney into the blood. This condition is called urosepsis, that can lead to lower blood pressure, shock, and death.

Men also suffer with UTI and the symptoms are similar to those found in women. The symptoms in men include rectal pain.

Have a look at the symptoms of urinary tract infection.

1. Burning Sensation While You Pee

When you pee if you feel a burning or stinging sensation, then it's the first sign of a UTI. However, if you feel the burning sensation only once and not again for the rest of the day and you don't show any other symptoms or signs, then your body has already flushed out the bacteria.

Drinking plenty of water as soon as the burning starts may help flush out small amounts of bacteria. This will help to prevent the infection from growing.

2. The Urge To Pee

If you are running to the bathroom every time you feel the urge to pee, then it's a symptom of UTI. You think you badly want to pee, especially if you just went to the loo. This happens when the bacteria irritate the urethra and the lining of the bladder and make you feel like you desperately need to pee constantly.

3. Your Urine Looks Cloudy

If your urine isn't usually clear straw-yellow or a lighter colour, then there's something wrong in the urinary tract. Urine is comprised of waste that has been cleared away from the foods, drinks and medications that you have consumed. If your urine has a cloudy appearance, then it's a symptom of urinary tract infection.

4. Urine Has A Strong & Foul Odour

Some foods like asparagus, coffee, alcohol, garlic, brussel sprouts, salmon and bananas make your urine smell. But, if you have noticed a distinct smell in your pee's odour when there's been no change in your diet or medications, that may be the sign of a UTI. Sweet-smelling urine can be the sign of diabetes and spike your blood sugar levels.

5. Soreness In Your Lower Abdomen

If you experience a significant pain in the back and side of the abdomen, it could indicate a kidney infection. Pressure in the pelvic area or lower abdomen is a symptom of bladder infection. In men, an infection in the urethritis, or urethra is accompanied by irritation and soreness. An inflammation in the prostate gland due to an infection in the urinary tract includes pain in the lower back, testicles and rectum.

6. Urine is Red Or Pinkish Colour

If you notice that your urine is pinkish in colour, it could also indicate the presence of blood, which is a definite symptom. In addition, this could also indicate a more serious health issue like bladder or kidney cancer. So, it's advisable to visit your physician, if you notice these symptoms. The presence of blood in the urine is not uncommon.

7. Cramps Around Your Bladder/Pelvis

Particularly, older women may experience cramping, pressure or abdominal pain when they have a UTI. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, women will experience symptoms like pain, cramping and muscle aches. Most of the time, these symptoms are ignored, but it's really important to pay attention to them.

8. Fatigue

When the body is attacked by an infection, the body goes into a state of inflammation. This triggers the release of interleukins, white blood cells that can cause feelings of fatigue. Fatigue can make you weak and tired all the time. With fatigue, you have persistent and relapsing exhaustion. Speak to your doctor immediately if you experience this symptom.

9. Fever

Fever is the first sign of the body when it has been attacked by an infection. This urinary tract infection if not treated on time will spread to the kidneys. If you are having a fever over 101 degree Fahrenheit or you are experiencing chills or nights sweats, you should seek medical help instantly.

10. Without Treatment It Can Be Infectious

A physician will prescribe antibiotics that will clear a simple bacterial infection in a few days. But, if the infection is left untreated, it could develop into a life-threatening blood infection called sepsis. This infection could spread to your kidneys, which leads to other symptoms like back pain, chills, fever, vomiting and nausea.

