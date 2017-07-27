World Hepatitis Day 2019: Tips To Cleanse & Protect Your Liver From Hepatitis Infection Disorders Cure oi-Lekhaka

What is the first thing that someone does, after they have a minor injury? They clean up and get a first-aid treatment done, right?

Well, just like you take care of the wound on the external parts of your body, you must also pay a lot of attention to your internal organs and ensure that they remain safe, especially after being affected by a major disease.

Now, we know that the human body consists of a number of organs, including the vital organs.

The vital organs such as heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and the brain are called 'vital', because, without them, it is impossible for a human being to survive.

Even if one of the vital organs is slightly damaged or diseased or they stop working even for a second, it could lead to immediate organ failure or death of a person!

For example, when a person experiences a cardiac arrest, where the heart stops its functions just for minutes, it could lead to the immediate death of a person!

So, it is very important to keep your vital organs safe and healthy.

Detoxify

There are many diseases which can affect the vital organs and hepatitis is one such dangerous disease!

Hepatitis is a viral inflammatory disease which affects the tissues of the liver and can lead to liver damage and eventually death, when not treated on time.

There are 5 main types of viral hepatitis, which are, hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

There is also autoimmune hepatitis and alcoholic hepatitis, which are not viral in nature.

Viral hepatitis is usually spread through sexual contact with an infected person, through food and air, blood transfusions, etc.

The liver can be filled with toxins after being affected with hepatitis and taking treatment.

So, with the World Hepatitis Day around we have listed few tips to cleanse your liver, after being affected with hepatitis.

Avoid Toxic Foods Avoid consuming foods that contain toxins such as food colours, processed foods, artificial sweeteners, refined oils, etc., as the toxins in these foods can further damage your liver. Add Leafy Green Vegetables Add a lot of healthy foods to your diet, such as leafy greens, lemons, blueberries, grapefruit, etc., which have the ability to cleanse your liver naturally. Consume Raw Vegetable Juice Make it a point to consume raw vegetable juice, every morning on an empty stomach, as these can also cleanse your liver. Add ginger to these vegetable juices. Consume Potassium-rich Foods Consume potassium-rich foods, as potassium can also repair the damaged liver cells. Some of these foods include banana, sweet potatoes, spinach, beans, etc. Opt For Coffee Opt for coffee enemas using the help of a professional. Coffee enemas can cleanse not only your liver, but also your intestines, as it contains antioxidants. Add Turmeric To Your Diet Add turmeric to your diet, on a daily basis, as turmeric is also extremely effective in cleansing your liver and it can also reduce liver inflammation caused by hepatitis. Avoid Alcohol Avoid consuming alcohol at any cost, if you want to have a cleansed, healthy liver after hepatitis infection, as alcohol can only do more liver damage.