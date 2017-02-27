Incredibly Simple Home Remedy For Constipation!

Have you been suffering from a bad case of constipation lately? If yes, then you will definitely know how frustrating and painful this condition can be, right?

Certain disorders can make a person feel quite uncomfortable, and constipation is one such disorder!

It can be quite embarrassing when you have been experiencing constipation for a couple of days and you cannot help yourself from passing smelly gas at work or in a meeting!

Apart from that, constipation can also cause a lot of stomach pain, gastritis, bloating and related digestive ailments that can be very uncomfortable and hamper your daily routine!

Constipation occurs when a person's bowel movements do not happen as often as they are supposed to due to various reasons like hardening of the stools, digestive ailments, poor diet, lack of exercise, etc.

When there is difficulty in a person's bowel movements, it may result in the person not being able to pass stools with ease, leading to the problem of constipation.

So, here is a simple home remedy that can help you find relief from constipation; have a look.

Ingredients Required:

• Cooked Spinach Leaves - 4-5

• Olive Oil - 1 tablespoon

This home remedy to treat constipation works really well, when used consistently and in the right measure.

Along with consuming this remedy, you must also ensure that you drink at least 3 litres of water per day and eat plenty of vegetables and fruit rich in fibre.

Spinach is filled with healthy dietary fibre that can soften the stools in your intestines, and push it out of your system, thus reducing constipation.

Olive oil contains vitamin E that can lubricate your intestines and make the passage of stools a lot easier, thus treating constipation.

Method Of Preparation:

• Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a cup.

• Mix them well.

• Consume this mixture, every night, after dinner, for a month.

• You can continue to take it after a month, if you want a permanent solution to constipation.