Drinking A Cup Of This Herbal Juice Can Cure Your Holiday Hangovers In A Jiffy!

December - It is the season of joy, fun and festivities, as people are filled with the celebratory spirit of Christmas and New Year!

Be it at offices, homes or social gatherings, there is that cheerful vibe of festivity going on and most of us are in the "party mode", right?

All of us are eager to big goodbye to the current year and welcome a brand new year, on a "high" note, quite literally, which means many of us consume alcohol during the parties, to get us into the grove!

Workplaces organise team events, which include going out to Christmas/New Year's parties. And more often than not, these parties allow people to indulge in alcohol!

Also, this is the time of the year, when people have holidays or take a break from work to go on trips and meet their friends and family.

So, during the above-mentioned occasions, there are high chances of people losing control and having a little too much fun by consuming lots of alcohol!

Although we know that drinking alcohol can be harmful for health, when we do it once in a while during certain occasions, it is still considered to be alright, if we do not cross our limits or develop a habit for the same.

So, when people consume alcohol during such occasions, and if they overdo it even a little, it could lead to massive hangovers the next day!

A hangover is a set of symptoms which occur due to the effects of alcohol on the body. These symptoms include headache, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, acid reflux, dehydration, constipation or loose stools, depression, anxiety, skin dryness, acne and more.

Although the hangover symptoms are temporary, they can cause a lot of discomfort to the people and most of them look for a natural remedy!

So, here is a herbal potion that can help you reduce your hangovers, almost instantly.

Ingredients Required:

Orange - ½ a fruit (peeled)

Banana - 1

Salt - ½ a teaspoon

Ginger juice - 2 tablespoons

This natural mixture to cure hangovers has been proven to work exceptionally well, when consumed at the right time, in the right quantity.

It is also important to note that hangovers, when they occur often, as in, when a person is consuming alcohol in the excess regularly, resulting in frequent hangovers, could lead to serious disorders.

So, one must always exercise precaution and self-control while indulging in alcohol and must know of their limits.

Regular consumption of alcohol and the consequent hangovers can give rise to a number of long-term ailments such as high cholesterol, heart problems, liver damage, addiction, kidney damage and even cancer!

Now, every time you have a hangover, it can make you feel horrible, right?

Along with this potion, one must ensure that they drink plenty of water and tender coconuts throughout the day, when they are experiencing a hangover, to reduce the dehydration.

Spicy and oily foods must be avoided, as these foods can only worsen the hangover, especially the acidity symptom.

Plenty of fruit, vegetables and light foods must be consumed during a hangover.

So, this mixture of orange, banana, salt and ginger can help ease many of the hangover symptoms and help you feel much better.

The potassium content in banana can kick-start your metabolism, which would have been slowed down by alcohol and thus ease away some of the symptoms.

Orange is loaded with vitamin C; vitamin C can boost your immunity instantly and replenish your body cells, which have been weakened by the effects of alcohol, thus making you feel refreshed immediately.

The antioxidants and minerals in ginger can also rejuvenate your body cells and allow the flow of oxygenated blood to all parts of the body, thereby reducing the hangover symptoms.

The salt present in this mixture can set right the electrolyte balance of your body, which would have been disturbed by the toxins in alcohol.

Method Of Preparation :