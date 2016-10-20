Try This Magical Home Remedy For Instant Constipation Relief!

Have you been experiencing difficulty in passing stools? Do you feel like you need an effective home remedy to help provide relief from constipation?

If yes, then you are making the right choice, as taking strong laxatives every time you experience constipation can be extremely harmful for your health!

Apart from that, constipation can also cause a lot of stomach pain, gastritis, bloating and related digestive ailments that can be very uncomfortable to deal with and hamper your daily routine!

Constipation occurs when a person's bowel movements become less frequent due to various reasons like hardening of the stools, digestive ailments, poor diet, lack of exercise, etc.

When there is difficulty in a person's bowel movements, he/she may experience difficulties in passing stools with ease, leading to constipation and a bloated feeling.

Constipation is a digestive ailment that can be frustrating, painful and also embarrassing to some extent!

It is always better to depend on herbal remedies to treat constipation when compared to chemical-based medications.

Have a look at this simple natural remedy for constipation and learn how to make it in the following paragraphs!

Recipe To Prepare The Remedy To Treat Constipation

Ingredients Required:

Lemon Juice - 2 tablespoons

Olive Oil - 1 tablespoon

This home remedy to treat constipation can work very effectively and provide an instant relief when you follow the procedure correctly.

In addition, you should follow a healthy diet which includes fibre-rich foods, so that your constipation problem is solved at the earliest!

This combination of lemon juice and olive oil has the ability to lubricate your intestines well, so that the accumulated stool is softened and it passes out of the intestines with ease.

Also, this natural remedy for constipation improves the production of the mucus in the intestines to treat constipation effectively.

Method To Prepare & Use The Remedy:

Add a tablespoon of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice into a cup.

Stir it well to obtain a mixture.

Your constipation remedy is now ready for consumption.

Consume it every morning and night, before meals.

Try out this herbal remedy for constipation and let us know if it worked for you!