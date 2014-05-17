6 Best Penile Exercises To Increase Size Disorders Cure oi-Denise Baptiste

Are you having problems in the bedroom because of your size? You should not worry about it since there are some penile exercise to increase size, help with erectile dysfunction and increase hardness. Though there are a lot of healthy foods to consume an hour before you get into the act, there are exercises which will help you a great deal in having stronger erections.

We have put together six best penile exercises to increase size. If these simple exercises are performed by you daily, you may get good results in no time. Simultaneously, you may get to see some miracles in the bedroom, which will surely put a smile on your face.

So, if you want to improve your abilities as a man, here are some of the best penile exercises to increase size.

Exercise 1 - Do It With Gestures

Use the 'okay sign' hand gesture as the first penile exercise to increase size. All you need to do is hold the penis in the okay sign, slowly grip your shaft and pull it at the same time. You need to stretch it to different directions for at least 7 minutes. Doing this once in two weeks will make you see the difference.

Exercise 2 - The Thumb

One of the best penile exercise to increase hardness is the by using the thumb. Hold your manhood at the tip and pull it gently and firmly downwards. Place the thumb right at the lower part of your penis while the rest of your fingers support its shaft. Repeat this exercise to increase hardness every 10 seconds before you head to the bedroom.

Exercise 3 - The Stroking Method

Slowly grip your penis and stroke it in a downward motion. However, do not grip it too tight as you move it up and down, as you might impede blood circulation. The main purpose of this penile exercise to increase size is to allow better blood circulation in your penile head.

Exercise 4 - Warm Towels

By using a warm towel, squeeze all the hot water from it completely and place it around your manhood. The warmth from the hot towel enhances the blood flow to the penis which thus helps in erectile dysfunction and also helps to increase size.

Exercise 5 - In Erection

This penile exercise to increase size might be a little difficult for you to do since it needs to be done during an erection. Start by stretching it sideways, in different directions for 10 seconds. This needs to be done at least twice in the week if you want to see results. Note - try to avoid early ejaculation. This is one of the best penile exercises for erectile dysfunction.

Exercise 6 - The Perfect Stretch

Start by holding your penis from the base and gently pull it downwards. When stretching it gently, make sure to hold the stretch for about ten to fifteen minutes. This is one of the best penile exercises to increase size and also to increase hardness.