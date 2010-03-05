8 Facts You Must Know About The Dangerous Metabolic Syndrome

Time and again, we hear or read the word 'metabolism', especially in health blogs or weight loss advice videos, right?

We are of the understanding that metabolism is a process which has something to do with a number of bodily functions, including the production of energy and burning of fat.

The actual definition of metabolism is, it is a chemical process which occurs within a human body, in order to maintain the normal functioning of the organs.

Metabolism occurs internally, invisible to the naked eyes, so, it can be hard to check if our metabolism is healthy or not, unless we start to experience certain symptoms and get the tests done.

When the metabolism is not working normally, or when our metabolic rate is abnormal, it can lead to a number of health issues.

Weight gain, lowering of immunity, fatigue, decrease in sex drive, etc., are some of the effects of an unhealthy metabolic rate.

Metabolic syndrome is a disease which has been affecting a number of people, lately. This disease is termed as the "silent killer", owing to the nature of its symptoms.

So, here are a few facts about the metabolic syndrome that you must know:

1. It Is A Cluster Of Dangerous Symptoms

Metabolic syndrome is a deadly disorder, which is also known as 'syndrome X'. It is a cluster of a number of dangerous symptoms such as high blood pressure, increase of abdominal fat, weight gain, high cholesterol, etc., all of which affect the person at the same time and up the risk of major diseases like heart disorders, stroke and diabetes.

2. Unhealthy Lifestyle Practices Trigger Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome has been on the increase lately, especially in the past decade, due to the unhealthy lifestyle habits of people, which affect their metabolism. Unhealthy eating habits, stress, lack of exercise, etc., can trigger metabolic syndrome in people and it is noted that there are 10 million cases of metabolic syndrome just in India, every year!

3. Number Of People Affected By Metabolic Syndrome Has Increased To 40%

Research and statistics have revealed that, the number of people being affected with 'metabolic syndrome' has increased about 40%, compared to the last couple of decades. This disease usually affects people over the age of 40, however, it can also affect people above the age of 25, in some cases, depending on their lifestyle habits and hereditary conditions.

4. Obesity Is One Of The Major Causes For Metabolic Syndrome

Experts at the Center For Nutrition And Weight Management at Boston Medical Center have said that one of the major underlying causes or triggers for the metabolic syndrome is obesity. When a person is obese, it may not be too long before symptoms like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, excess abdominal fat, etc., start to develop together, giving rise to metabolic syndrome.

5. Change In Lifestyle Can Help Treat Metabolic Syndrome

Although, there is no specific type of treatment or cure tailor-made for the metabolic syndrome, as it is a cluster of a number of diseases, this disease can be reversed and its symptoms can be kept under control, by changing your lifestyle. Having a healthy diet and exercise routine, managing stress, maintaining a healthy weight, etc., which are some of the steps that can help reverse this condition.

6. This Syndrome Can Be Easily Prevented

Metabolic syndrome is a disease which can be easily prevented. This is because, metabolic syndrome is a lifestyle-related disease, which may never occur, if you have enough awareness about the disease and do everything you can to prevent it. All it takes is to change a few lifestyle habits such as your eating habits and add in regular exercise to your routine, to maintain a healthy weight.

7. Smokers Are More Prone To Metabolic Syndrome

Another major cause for the development of the metabolic syndrome is smoking. A number of research studies and statistics have reported that metabolic syndrome is more prevalent in smokers than in non-smokers. Smoking can affect your metabolism negatively and trigger symptoms such as weight gain, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc., which can eventually cause metabolic syndrome. So, quitting this deadly vice can also help prevent and treat metabolic syndrome.

8. Without Lifestyle Changes, This Syndrome May Not Be Preventable

Like we read earlier, there is no specific treatment of metabolic syndrome, as it is a group of different diseases occurring together. However, doctors can prescribe medications to keep the various symptoms under control, although, just medications without lifestyle changes may not help in the long run.