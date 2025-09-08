Crowds Turn To See The Moon Turn Red, Final Blood Moon Of 2025 To Dazzle Bengaluru Skies This Weekend

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Why Do Indians Add Sacred Tulsi Leaves To Food Before And During Chandra Grahan?

Radhika Apte Birthday Special: Do You Know This ‘Sister Midnight’ Actor Made History With An Emmy Nomination?

Chandra Grahan 2025: Can You Make Love During A Lunar Eclipse Or Is It Forbidden?

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Is It True That Vampires Become Stronger When The Moon Turns Red?

Chandra Grahan 2025: Are You Following Sutak Rules Or Missing Out On Spiritual Benefits?

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Zodiac Love Predictions For Singles And Couples Under The Blood Moon

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Blood Moon Memes That Had Everyone Laughing Across Social Media

Dietitian Reveals How To Balance Your Plate Properly For Health, Strength, Immunity, And Long Life Health oi-Deepannita Das

Ever feel like your plate is a chaotic traffic jam of rice, curry, and snacks? You're not alone!

According to Dr Tirupati Ramalakshmi, a balanced diet doesn't mean boring meals or sad salads-it's about giving your body what it truly needs, without guilt.

Think of your plate as a stage: fruits and veggies steal the spotlight, grains provide the steady rhythm, and proteins bring the punch! Add a sprinkle of healthy fats and proper hydration, and voilà-you've got a blockbuster meal that fuels energy, builds strength, and keeps immunity strong. Eating right can actually be fun!

Food Groups You Must Be Aware Of

Dr Ramalakshmi explains that all foods can be categorized into three main groups. The first is energy-yielding foods, including cereals, grains, oils, fats, and sugars. These provide the fuel necessary for daily physical activity and body functions. Next are body-building foods, such as pulses, milk, eggs, meat, fish, and nuts. They help in growth, repairing tissues, and maintaining muscle strength.

Lastly, protective foods, like fruits and vegetables, supply vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, crucial for immunity and preventing infections. Combining these groups in proper proportions ensures a plate that nourishes every part of the body.

Planning A Balanced Plate

For those confused about what belongs on a meal plate, Dr Ramalakshmi suggests a simple visual guide. Fill half the plate (50%) with fruits and vegetables, providing a mix of colors and nutrients.

Reserve one-quarter (25%) for whole grains like rice, millets, or oats to supply sustained energy. The remaining quarter (25%) should include proteins, such as eggs, lentils, milk, or lean meat, which are vital for repair and growth. Additionally, fats from nuts or seeds should be limited to roughly 10% of total daily calories, ensuring healthy energy without excess.

Tips For Healthier Eating Habits

To complement a balanced diet, hydration and meal timing are essential. Dr. Ramalakshmi advises 8-10 glasses of water daily, along with fluids like buttermilk, tender coconut water, fresh fruit juices, ragi malt, and soups. Avoid processed snacks, sugary drinks, and alcohol, which can harm metabolism and immunity. Eating small, frequent meals at regular intervals helps regulate appetite and prevents overeating.

Remember, healthy eating is not about strict restrictions but about moderation, balance, and variety to maintain energy, promote longevity, and reduce lifestyle disease risks.

Practical Portion Tips

Half plate with vegetables and fruits - focus on seasonal and colorful produce.

focus on seasonal and colorful produce. Quarter plate with whole grains - prioritize unrefined cereals like oats, millets, or brown rice.

prioritize unrefined cereals like oats, millets, or brown rice. Quarter plate with protein - include pulses, eggs, lean meats, or dairy.

include pulses, eggs, lean meats, or dairy. Healthy fats - limit to small servings from nuts, seeds, or olive oil.

limit to small servings from nuts, seeds, or olive oil. Hydration - sip water and nutritious fluids frequently.

sip water and nutritious fluids frequently. Mindful eating - eat slowly and enjoy each meal to prevent overeating.

By understanding food groups, proper portion sizes, and mindful habits, anyone can achieve lasting health and vitality.