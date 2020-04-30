Jaggery For Weight Loss: How Does It Help?

Health Benefits Of Jaggery Jaggery is commonly made from sugar cane and sometimes date palm is also used for its production. The sweetener contains more nutrients than refined sugar because of its molasses content - a nutritious by-product of the sugar making process, which is usually removed when making refined sugar [3]. Some of the most common health benefits of jaggery are that it helps in promoting digestion, purifies the blood and also boosts the haemoglobin count in the blood and strengthens the immune system [4]. Jaggery is an effective natural treatment for menstrual pain as it aids in proper blood flow [5]. Jaggery is packed with antioxidants, especially selenium that aids in preventing the adverse effects of free radicals on your body [6]. Also, consuming jaggery can help in boosting the immunity levels due to the presence of zinc and selenium that prevents free radical damage caused by oxidative stress [7]. Apart from that, jaggery is a natural diuretic and aids in stimulating urination, which is actually great for people who have difficulty in passing urine [8]. Now, let's get to know the different ways through which you can use jaggery to aid your weight loss journey.

Jaggery For Weight Loss Being a low-calorie substitute when compared to sugar, jaggery is packed with several health benefits, including promoting a healthy weight loss. Let's check out how you can add jaggery to your diet to aid weight loss. Cleanses the body: Jaggery being an excellent detoxifier effectively cleanses the whole body, especially the lungs, respiratory tract, stomach, intestines and food pipe. This property of jaggery also helps in removing unnecessary toxins from our body, which is essential for healthy weight loss [9][10]. Boosts metabolism: Consuming limited quantities of jaggery can help stimulate the digestive enzymes which improve the absorption of essential nutrients from food [11]. When the nutrients are absorbed essentially, your metabolism naturally improves. And a faster metabolism, in turn, aids weight loss [12]. Improves digestion: One of the most important factors of a healthy weight loss journey is good digestion. The fibre content in jaggery help promotes digestion, where indigestion and other digestion-related problems can cause an increase in unhealthy weight [13]. Jaggery solves the problem of unhealthy weight gain by cleansing the digestive tract and ensuring a healthy digestion process [14]. Controls water retention in the body: The potassium content present in jaggery helps in the reduction of water retention, which helps in managing our weight. This in turn also helps in the building up of muscles and shedding those unwanted kilos [15]. If consumed on a daily basis in controlled portions, this medicinal sweetener is sure to act as an effective aid in promoting weight loss. Important Note: Jaggery should be consumed only in controlled amounts, thus not reversing its effects on weight reduction. 2 tsp of jaggery can be had on a daily basis. Having Jaggery in excess may lead to substantial weight gain. Also, diabetic patients should strictly avoid jaggery due to sugar content.

How To Use Jaggery For Weight Loss Take a look at the ways to use jaggery or gur recipe to lose weight.

1. Jaggery Tea Having jaggery in an adequate and controlled amount could even help you in weight loss as it helps promote a healthy metabolism in the body which helps digest food better and faster [16]. Ingredients Jaggery, 3-4 tablespoons (grated)

Tea leaves, 2 tablespoons

Green cardamoms, 4

Crushed black peppercorns ½ teaspoon

Milk ½ cup (optional) How To Make Jaggery Tea Heat 1 cup water in a non-stick pan and add cardamom, crushed peppercorns and tea leaves and bring to boil.

Add milk and boil (optional).

Add jaggery in a pot and strain in the prepared tea mixture and stir well.

2. Jaggery With Lemon Water Ingredients 1 glass of water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Small piece of jaggery Directions Heat the water.

Add a teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice to the warm water.

Add a small piece of jaggery to the warm lemon water and mix thoroughly until it is dissolved and drink while warm. You can also eat a small piece of jaggery after your meals to boost the digestion process.

On A Final Note… When compared to refined sugar, jaggery is nutritious; however, it is still essentially sugar, therefore, consume it only in controlled quantities.