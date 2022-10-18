Just In
Hrithik Roshan’s Focus And Commitment Unshakeable: Celebrity Fitness Trainer Kris Gethin
Hrithik Roshan is all anyone could discuss after Vikram Vedha, touted to be one of his best performances of all time. A bad guy who you can't help but love, Hrithik as Vedha was referred to as a 'force of nature' and a 'perfect leading man' making him the only superstar to take on iconic roles and deliver!
The focus and determination Hrithik Roshan puts into every character he essays is unparalleled and he extends that discipline and motivation in his everyday life as well.
International celebrity trainer Kris Gethin, voted the world's No.1 Transformation expert, cited Hrithik as an example of commitment. The unrivalled authority to help millions of people transform their body no matter their circumstances, was all praise for the superstar stating that his commitment even in terms of diet and fitness is unshakeable.
Taking to social media Kris Gethin shared a picture with Hrithik Roshan and wrote, "Do you make Excuses or Commitments? Most people fail when it comes to food. They are influenced by family, friends, marketing, home delivery, fast food, celebrations, holidays, convenience and culture. And let's face it, a lot goes into it such as grocery shopping, cooking, prepping, packing, carrying your food, washing dishes/containers, making time to eat......and sometimes eating 6 times per day.It requires commitment, yet it's so easy to turn to excuse. How bad do you want it? Your choices will tell you. I hear excuses from people from all around the world but one of the of the more common excuses I hear in India is, "I didn't have anywhere to warm up my food". This, for example, tells me that you don't want it bad enough."
"Hrithik Roshan and I are pictured here eating a meal just a couple of days ago at while having a meeting at a building site. He didn't leave the meeting or the building site, he just ate his cold meal as it was meal time (he eats 6 daily plus a protein shake) because he is committed to his goals," wrote Kris with the image.
After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan now dives head first into the prep for his next Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Scheduled to go on floors in November 2022, the film boasts of elaborate action sequences and high-octane stunts.
