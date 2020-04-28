Giorgia Andriani Shares Her Simple And Effective Lockdown Workout Routine Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

Since the lockdown has been imposed, social distancing and work from home have become a daily ritual for all of us. And along with it, our fitness regimen has taken a backseat due to the erratic routine. But this doesn't apply in the case of celebrities who are making use of this lockdown by posting their workouts on their social media platforms to tell their fans how to remain fit during the lockdown.

One such celebrity who is today considered to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood is Giorgia Andriani, who is currently sharing her workout routine with her fans through her social media posts.

Fitness has always played an important role in the life of Bollywood celebrities. Practicing yoga or strength-training exercises has helped these celebs maintain a well-toned body and keep their body fit at the same time.

Here we'll share what simple yoga asanas Giorgia Andriani practices to keep her body fit during this lockdown. And also, we will list down the step-by-step guide as to how you can easily do these yoga asanas at home to keep your mind and body healthy during this lockdown.

13 Key Symptoms Of Coronavirus You Need To Know

1. Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

Bhujangasana has a number of health benefits if practiced regularly; it strengthens the spine, firms the buttocks, stretches the chest, lungs, shoulders and abdomen, helps relieve stress and fatigue, stimulates abdominal organs and soothes sciatica [1].

How to do:

Lie on the floor and stretch your legs, back and feet on the floor.

Spread your hands on the floor. Press the thigh, pelvis and the top of your feet on the floor.

Inhale and begin to straighten your arms to help lift your chest off the floor. Keep at a height which you can maintain.

Keep your body firm and stay in this position for 15 to 30 seconds.

Breathe easily and slowly return to your normal position with an exhalation.

Cautions: People suffering from headache, back injury, carpal tunnel syndrome and pregnant women should avoid this yoga pose.

Beginner's tip: Don't overdo the backbend to avoid straining of the back.

2. Adhomukhasvanasana (downward-facing dog)

Adhomukhasvanasana is one of the most widely popular yoga poses due to the ample of health benefits it provides. Practicing this yoga pose will help calm the brain, energise the body, relieve stress and mild depression, strengthen the arms and legs, prevent osteoporosis, improve digestion, reduce menstrual discomfort, relieve the symptoms of menopause, and ease headache and back pain [2].

How to do:

Come on the floor on your hands and knees. Your hands should be slightly forward from your shoulders and your knees should be straight.

Exhale and lift your knees from the floor, keep it slightly bent.

Stretch your thighs back and heels shouldn't be on the floor. Only your toes should touch the floor.

Keep your outer arms firm and press the palm on the floor.

Slowly bend your head down and keep it between your arms.

Stay in this position for one to three seconds.

Then exhale and come back to your normal position.

Caution: People suffering from diarrhoea and carpal tunnel syndrome should avoid doing this. Pregnant women shouldn't do this yoga pose.

Beginner's tip: If you have difficulty in keeping your palms on the floor, then keep it on a pair of blocks.

Yoga During Lockdown: 15 Yoga Poses To Combat Stress And Anxiety

To Conclude...

These simple yet effective yoga asanas can be done at home easily. Before trying out these poses, warm-up your body by walking, running or jumping to prevent any kind of body pain or injury.