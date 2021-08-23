Aahana Kumra's 'London Diaries'! Check Out Her Fitness Routine Diet Fitness oi-Boldsky Desk

Aahana Kumra seems to be making the most of her trip to London. At least, her latest pictures on social media suggests so! And why not, the versatile actress was eagerly awaiting to fly to the exotic location to start shooting for her upcoming crime thriller.

Aahana is quite particular when it comes to her fitness routine. From Lokhandwala back road to Hyde Park (as mentioned in her Instagram post), the actress never misses out on her routine of running.

Be it sweating it out in the gym or running in her favourite 'Hyde Park', Aahana always sticks to her exercise regime, something that she truly enjoys. During her stay in London, the actress was fortunate to visit the mecca of cricket - Lord's Stadium on Independence Day for the India-England match.

While exploring the city, the actress known for her full-of-life and positive attitude, also made sure to enjoy the little perks of being a travel junkie as she tried her hand at doing her own laundry and enjoyed the process too! Taking some time out from her busy schedule, Aahana also visited the popular Abbey Studios - one of the oldest and most popular studios in London, best known for being the creative base for the rock band, 'The Beatles'.

Having proved her mettle as an actor across all entertainment formats, Aahana has successfully carved a niche for herself with films including 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Khuda Haafiz', TV series 'Agent Raghav - Crime Branch' and 'Yudh', among others. In the web space, the actor has shows including 'Forbidden Love', 'Yours Truly', 'Marzi' and 'Call My Agent' among others to her credit.

