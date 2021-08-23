Just In
- 4 hrs ago Bhringraj Oil: Benefits, How To Use And Possible Side Effects
- 6 hrs ago Mercury Transit in Virgo On 26 August 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs
- 7 hrs ago Major UK Trial Greatly Improves Outcomes For Critically Ill Children On Mechanical Ventilation
- 7 hrs ago Oral Contraceptive Pills: Benefits, Types, How To Use, Effectiveness, Adverse Effects And Other Details
Don't Miss
- News Narayan Rane produced before magistrate's court at Mahad after his arrest over remark against Maha CM
- Sports Ronaldo signing was a mistake – the sooner he leaves the better for Juventus, says ex-president Gigli
- Movies Mithun Chakraborty Graces Star Plus’s Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei With His Heroic Presence For Their Latest Promo
- Finance Top Trending Cryptocurrency News On August 24
- Technology Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition Launch Tipped; Here's What Different Than Standard GT Neo
- Education IBPS RRB PO Result 2021 Prelims Declared, Check Direct Link At ibps.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N Line Unveiled — All You Need To Know About The Hot Hatch From Hyundai
Aahana Kumra's 'London Diaries'! Check Out Her Fitness Routine
Aahana Kumra seems to be making the most of her trip to London. At least, her latest pictures on social media suggests so! And why not, the versatile actress was eagerly awaiting to fly to the exotic location to start shooting for her upcoming crime thriller.
Aahana is quite particular when it comes to her fitness routine. From Lokhandwala back road to Hyde Park (as mentioned in her Instagram post), the actress never misses out on her routine of running.
Be it sweating it out in the gym or running in her favourite 'Hyde Park', Aahana always sticks to her exercise regime, something that she truly enjoys. During her stay in London, the actress was fortunate to visit the mecca of cricket - Lord's Stadium on Independence Day for the India-England match.
While exploring the city, the actress known for her full-of-life and positive attitude, also made sure to enjoy the little perks of being a travel junkie as she tried her hand at doing her own laundry and enjoyed the process too! Taking some time out from her busy schedule, Aahana also visited the popular Abbey Studios - one of the oldest and most popular studios in London, best known for being the creative base for the rock band, 'The Beatles'.
Having proved her mettle as an actor across all entertainment formats, Aahana has successfully carved a niche for herself with films including 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Khuda Haafiz', TV series 'Agent Raghav - Crime Branch' and 'Yudh', among others. In the web space, the actor has shows including 'Forbidden Love', 'Yours Truly', 'Marzi' and 'Call My Agent' among others to her credit.