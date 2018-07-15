Why Exercising Is The Key To Healthier Heart?

At the end of the day, your heart is just another muscle right? And like any other muscle, it's bound to get stronger and healthier if you lead an active life. According to a Harvard Health Letter, exercising daily can help your body fend off high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, along with a host of other chronic diseases.

Contrarily, people who don't exercise or leading more of a sedentary lifestyle, are twice as likely to get heart disease in comparison to people leading an active life. Once you get going, you'll find it pays off. You must know that you're never too late to start exercising; nor do you necessarily have to be an athlete. Even a daily brisk walk of 30 minutes can create a big difference in your life.

Exercises for Healthy Heart

1. Strengthen your heart

2. Lower your blood pressure

3. Help you reach and keep a healthy weight

4. Burn off stress

5. Boost your mood and self-esteem

6. Help you sleep better.

But How To Start Exercising?

First, you got to ask yourself a few questions. What sounds more fun? Working out on your own, simply with the help of a trainer? Or you'd rather prefer exercising at home or at a gym? Think about what you'd like doing and how fit you are.

If you wish to do something that's pushes you harder than your current potential, no issue at all. You just need to set a goal and build up to it. For instance, if you want to run, just start by walking and gradually add bursts of jogging into your walks. You'll gradually see yourself running for longer than you walk.

But most importantly, before getting into a fresh new workout regime, do check with your doctor. He'll be the best person to make sure whether you're ready for such activities or not. Also he can let you know about the limits (if any) on what you can do.

Which Exercises Are Best For Your Heart?

1. Aerobic Exercise Or Cardio- Running, jogging, and biking are some of the examples of aerobic exercises. They represent activities in which you're moving fast enough to raise your heart rate, but to a limit wherein you're still being able to talk to someone while you're doing it. There's not point pushing yourself way too hard. If you have joint-related issues, choose a low-impact activity, such as swimming or walking.

2. Stretching- You magically become more flexible if you do stretching a couple of times a week. Don't forget to stretch after you've warmed up or just finished exercising. Stretch gently so that it doesn't hurt.

3. Strength Training- For strength training, you can make use of weights, resistance bands, or your own body weight (like, yoga does) for. Do it 2-3 times a week, followed by muscle-recovery for a day in between sessions.

4. Interval Training- Besides preventing heart disease, interval training also effectively addresses other ailments like diabetes, obesity, and also improves fitness. The strategy is to combine short bursts of high-intensity exercise, backed with slightly longer periods of active recovery.

For example, if you're a walker, you might merge 3 minutes of normal walking with 1 minute at a brisk pace. As a result of continual raising and lowering of heart-beat rate, your vascular functionalities enhances, making your body all the more efficient at purifying blood from fat and sugar.

5. Total-Body, Non-Impact Sports: More the muscles involved in an activity, the harder your heart works to fuel them all. And as a result, it grows stronger by itself. Non-impact sports can be anything from rowing to swimming to skiing or as simple as walking with poles. Any activity that recruits muscles throughout the body without beating it up.

How Much And How Often Do You Need To Exercise?

The aim should be to involve your body in moderate-intensity activity (can be brisk walking) at least 150 minutes a week. That implies as less as half an hour of walking for 5 days a week at least.

If you're a beginner, you can start off slow, and with time make your workouts longer and more challenging. Otherwise what you can do is keeping your pace low for the first few minutes at the beginning and end of your workout. Thus, you warm yourself up and cool down each time.

Some Precautions That You Should Consider

The most important thing, though, is consulting your doctor and if he is okay with you exercising, then you can exercise with no problem. Just pay attention to how you're feeling while or post working out.

Look out for whether if you're feeling uncomfortable in your chest, breaking out in cold sweat, having trouble breathing, or having a very fast or uneven heart rate. In case you feel sudden pain or pressure, stop and get immediate medical help.

Also note that, if you're new to it, it's absolutely normal for your muscles to be sore for a day or two after your workout. That fades away as your body keeps getting used to it. And very soon, you might be surprised to find out that you actually like how you feel when you're done working out.

We strongly recommend, always checking with your doctor before you start an exercise program. The are the ones who can help you find activities that uplifts your heart health without making it prone to injury.

If you have any query for us, or any feedback to share that can help us being better, please feel free to drop a comment below. We'll do anything that it takes to ensure you sound health.