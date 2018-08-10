Why Belly Fat Is So Hard To Lose In Adults?

A large section of the Indian population is struggling to lose belly fat and we see them trying some form of extensive workouts and crash dieting to lose it. But the big question is, do these efforts count? This article will tell you why is belly fat so hard to lose in adults.

There are six types of belly fat out of which subcutaneous fat and visceral fat are the most common. Subcutaneous fat is found under the skin and is made up of fatty tissues. Its function is to supply oxygen to the skin and blood vessels.

Visceral fat is stored deeper in the abdominal cavity around a number of body organs like liver, pancreas and intestines. The excess abdominal fat leads to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some kind of cancers and insulin resistance.

Having understood the type of belly fat, read on to know you are not losing it.

1. Doing The Wrong Workout

2. Not Working Out Hard Enough

3. Drinking A Lot Of Alcohol

4. Consuming A Lot Of Processed Foods

5. Having The Wrong Fats

6. Age Is Catching Up

7. Stressing Out Too Much

8. Not Getting Enough Sleep

1. Doing The Wrong Workout

If you are only doing cardio workouts, your waist size will not reduce. You need to do a combination of weights and strength training as it will increase the muscle mass, which will help the body burn more fat.

Muscles burn more calories and in this way, you can burn more calories throughout the day. Do a combination of 250 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 125 minutes of high-intensity exercise a week.

2. Not Working Out Hard Enough

To remove the stubborn belly fat, you need to ramp up your workouts. In a study published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, people who performed a high-intensity workout routine lost more belly fat than those who performed a low-intensity workout.

This is because high-intensity exercises help you burn more calories and it makes you put all your body pressure into it.

3. Drinking A Lot Of Alcohol

Alcohol has a lot more calories than you would have imagined. Around 153 calories for a 12 ounce (354 ml) regular beer and 125 calories for a 5 ounce (147 ml) pour of red wine. So, drink responsibly if you want to lose that belly fat.

4. Consuming A Lot Of Processed Foods

Foods such as white bread, crackers and chips, sweetened drinks and desserts increase inflammation in the body and contain a lot of saturated fat. Belly fat is linked to inflammation, so consuming too many processed foods will stop your ability to lose belly fat. Eat more of vegetables, whole grains and fruits as they are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that will actually prevent belly fat.

5. Having The Wrong Fats

You will be surprised to know that your body doesn't react to all fats in the same way. Including more of monounsaturated fats found in avocado, olive oil, etc., and polyunsaturated fats found in sunflower seeds, walnuts and fishes in your diet will have anti-inflammatory effects on the body. Eating these healthy fats will do your body good, but remember to consume them in moderation.

6. Age Is Catching Up

As your body is growing older, men and women, both experience a decline in metabolic rate. And gaining weight after menopause is common due to the slow production of hormones estrogen and progesterone. Meanwhile, testosterone levels drop down at a slower rate, this shift in hormones leads to gaining belly fat in women.

7. Stressing Out Too Much

Having too much stress can make it harder for you to drop unwanted kilos. It is because of the stress hormone cortisol which may increase the amount of fat. Excessive concentrations of cortisol cause a chain of metabolic based events that lead to a muscle breakdown and increase in depositing fat in the body.

8. Not Getting Enough Sleep

Skipping sleep is also one of the reasons why adults are not able to lose belly fat. Sleeping for just five to six hours daily will make you gain weight. Adults should sleep seven to eight hours every night, as suggested by the National Institutes of Health.

Share this article!

ALSO READ: Substance Use Disorder: What Are The Effects Of Drug Addiction & How To Manage?