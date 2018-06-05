What Is Monogenic Obesity? 10 Superfoods For Weight Loss

As adults are becoming obese, along with them children are becoming obese too. Mutations in only a few genes are known to cause the development of severe obesity in children, known as monogenic obesity. In this article, we will be writing about the superfoods for weight loss.

Most of the genes are involved in the nervous system which regulates hunger and satiety, where leptin plays a very important role. Leptin is a protein secreted by adipocytes and its circulating levels correlate positively with the body mass index and the body fat mass.

One of the main functions of leptin is to control the body fat mass by stopping the food intake through the nervous system. Congenital leptin deficiency leads to extreme obesity in such cases.

While genes play a pivotal role in developing obesity, sometimes poor dietary choices and a sedentary lifestyle can also cause obesity.

In a recent study that was published, scientists found an injectable drug which is commonly used to reduce blood sugar levels that can help you fight against overweight.

The study findings revealed that individuals with monogenic obesity lost 7 kg of their body weight compared to 6 kg in case of people with common obesity.

Here are some of the superfoods for weight loss.

1. Blueberries

Blueberry is a powerful superfood for weight loss which should be included in your diet. They contain powerful antioxidants which help in neutralizing free radicals. Blueberries are rich in soluble fibre and water that produce a feeling of fullness so that you feel satiated for a longer period of time.

2. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a weight loss superfood because they are high in fibre content. A study found that a drink which contains about 2.5 grams of flaxseed, the dietary fibre helps in suppressing the appetite. This keeps your tummy full and the feeling of satiety lasts longer. Flaxseeds are also known to improve the lipid and metabolic profiles.

3. Grapefruit

Grapefruit has fat-burning abilities due to its fat-burning enzymes. Grapefruit contains 90 percent of water that keeps your stomach full. It is also packed with powerful antioxidants and immune-boosting vitamins. Grapefruit is also low in calories and that's why you should include this fruit in your daily diet.

4. Oatmeal

If you are trying to lose weight, have a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast. It contains beta glucan, a kind of soluble fibre that helps reduce abnormal levels of fat in the blood. It promotes a feeling of fullness and reduces hunger pangs. A study found that regular intake of oats can help reduce body weight and waist-to-hip ratio.

5. Almonds

Almonds can slim your body. Yes, it's true that almonds help in losing weight. The fibre, protein, and monounsaturated fat content of almonds help in weight loss. The presence of zinc and vitamin B in almonds helps to stop sugar cravings. According to a noted study, people who ate 1.5 ounces of almonds daily for 4 weeks did not gain weight.

6. Salmon

Salmon is another superfood that aids in weight loss. The fish is packed with healthy fats and also boosts your body's metabolism that helps in burning fat faster. Salmon being rich in protein will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. Try eating two or three servings of salmon a week.

7. Oranges

Oranges are rich in fibre and vitamin C that promote weight loss. Do you know vitamin C promotes the production of carnitine in the body, which reduces fat? Also, the presence of fibre will make people less likely to gain weight. Oranges are low in calories and will provide your body with plenty of nutrients.

8. Dark Chocolate

Did you know dark chocolate can actually help you in losing weight? Being rich in cocoa and antioxidants, it revives your metabolism to burn more fat. Dark chocolate lowers the expression of genes involved in fatty acid synthesis; this, in turn, reduces the digestion and absorption of fats and carbohydrates.

9. Avocados

Avocados are high in fat and rich in monounsaturated fats that helps in satisfying hunger pangs. Avocados are filled with L-carnitine, an amino acid that is used in fat metabolism. They also contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which are effective for weight loss. A study shows that consuming avocados with salads helps in weight management and is good for heart health.

10. Brown Rice

Brown rice is packed with fibre and is healthy for the heart. Brown rice helps in boosting metabolism and burns fat quickly. Being a low-energy density food, brown rice is filling but it's low in calories. A study revealed that women who ate a high-energy density diet gained three times as much weight than women who ate a low-energy density diet.

