7 Best Tips For Building Muscle

What's your goal? Is it aimed at losing weight, building muscle or feeling more fit?

Well, whether it's about simply getting stronger or being the fittest version of yourself, you must know that building muscle efficiently demands much more than just investing time at the weight rack. Yes, it's true that if you want those impressive muscles, it's time you hit the gym like you seriously mean it. But along your strength-training journey, what also plays inevitably important roles to help you reach your fitness goals are diet and lifestyle choices.

We'll get into it. But before we solely concentrate on how to build muscle, let us enlighten you on the primary factors that determine just how much muscle you can gain.

3 Factors Behind Muscle Gain

These following three factors are the main criteria determining the increase inyour muscle size. And two of them, however, are not really in your control. Let's find out what:

Sex- Oh well, we're talking gender here. For factors biological enough, men have some advantages over women, at least, as far as building muscle is concerned. That's mostly due to far greater levels of testosterone and higher RBC count among men.

Genetics- Just the way heredity govern how much hair you get to keep, it also determines how much muscle you can develop at the end of the day. It's only owing to genetics that some of you are born with a higher number of type II (fast-twitch) muscle fibres that have the greatest potential for growth.

Training Specificity- The only factor you still have control on is your approach to workouts overall. There are distinct protocols separating lifting for mass from that for strength. Generally, lifting heavier weights in low volume results in strength-gain but lifting moderately heavy weights in higher volume makes way for muscle gain.

Now, The 7 Ultimate Tips To Build Muscle

These tips have been curated and tested by our fitness expert; they're proven to deliver results if you're looking forward to gaining some serious muscle mass. Consider these tips and you're sure to maximize your chances of building muscle while minimizing fat.

Maintain Your Intensity- It's important to rest in between sets, but make sure you don't get absolutely stagnant. Your body needs to keep moving to enhance blood flow to your muscle groups. At most, you can rest for two minutes after big exercises, say squats, and not over 45 to 60 seconds for the minor moves, like bicep curls. Hit The Free Weights- Yes, machines do make exercises seem easier, but the easy ways don't really earn anyone great results. You should rather force your muscles to struggle against the instability that only working with free weights can bring. You'll feel your workout getting tougher, but you'll be glad to see worthwhile rewards. Work The Biggest Muscles First- Exercises that address your biggest muscles also challenges your body to the most. Therefore, shoot for personal bests when you're still fresh rather than when you're done with most of the workouts and you're tired. Don't Try To Spot Reduce Fat- Trust us, it doesn't work. Just by doing a hundred sit-ups you cannot forge steel-cut abs. To target overall body fat, you have to pay serious attention to your diet and exercise your entire body intensively. Eat Protein With Every Meal- Whether your goal is losing weight or gaining muscle, eating protein is a mandate. You need to get about 1.4-1.8 g of protein for every kg of body weight each day. Varying your sources by eating fish, poultry, nuts, eggs, dairy, etc., deliver best results. Never Hold Your Breath- It's simple: inhale during the lowering phase of a lift and exhale during its working portion. It might exercise-wise, but generally, holding your breath continually is probably the worst thing you can do to yourself. You won't really enjoy coming out panting when you're only five reps down. Eat Before You Hit Bed- Many isn't aware of the fact that as you sleep, your body extracts the amino acids from your muscles in order to fuel your brain. But then those amino acids are what works as your fat burners. So what you can do is to eat some slow-digesting proteins like peanut butter or cottage cheese or a recommended protein powder to keep your body nutrient-rich even when asleep, and thus stoke your metabolism.

Ultimately, always keep in mind that the fittest of physiques are results of tireless efforts for hundreds of hours. Start slowly and never give up, as the fitness, strength and, most importantly, health you earn will stay with you as assets for as long as you keep training.

