Live Healthier By Including These Healthy Foods In Your Daily Diet

You must have heard from your childhood, people saying, "Health is Wealth!" It's true. Without health, you can't think of wealth and happiness in your life. To lead a healthy and prosperous life a nutritious, balanced diet is required. The food you are consuming daily should be a powerhouse of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fats, proteins, phytochemicals, antioxidants etc.

Your daily diet should contain all the essential nutrients in adequate amount for the proper functioning of the body metabolism. Hence, include these foods in your everyday diet for maintaining your overall health leading to a vibrant life full of energy and fitness.

1. Green Tea

Start your day with a cup of green tea because a number of studies have shown that green is one of the healthiest options known for its weight loss and antioxidants properties. The green tea leaves consist of a group of antioxidants called catechins. Catechins are known for its ability to protect your body against disease. They increase your immune system. Green tea is also one of the healthy options for those who want to maintain their weight because it helps in weight loss.

2. Oats

According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, oats is one of the healthiest foods you should include in your everyday diet for maintaining your overall health. Oats are the powerhouse of soluble fiber, which help in the slow release of carbohydrate sugar and it provides steady energy throughout the day. They also help in maintaining your heart healthy, thus lowering the risk of heart disease. Oats give you a healthy muscle because each half-cup serving consists of 10 gram of protein. So, make it a habit to include oats in your daily morning breakfast.

3. Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away! This adage is enough to prove the health benefits of apple. According to the researchers of Florida State University, apple is a "miracle fruit" because it is a rich source of vitamins, iron, nutrients, and antioxidants. Antioxidants are known for its property of combating the damaging substances generated by your body, which are known as free radicals. It's also good for the heart. A study has shown that if you consume one apple daily for at least six months, it increases your good heart friendly cholesterol (HDL) by 4% and decreases your bad cholesterol (LDL) by 23%.

4. Green Leafy Vegetable

Make it a point to include green leafy vegetables as much as possible in your daily diet. Dark green leafy vegetables such as cabbage, spinach, lettuce, kale etc. are rich in Vitamins B-6, A, E, C, K, and other nutrients such as niacin, phosphorus, selenium, zinc, copper, potassium, folic acid, betaine, calcium, manganese, and iron. They have also known for their property of preventing a person from developing the risk of type 2 diabetes.



5. Eggs, Chicken and Fish

Eggs, chicken and, Fish are the powerhouse of healthy protein required for maintaining your good muscle and proper functioning of your body metabolism for healthy living.

An Egg is a very versatile source of protein which should be easily incorporated into your balanced diet. It is known for its amino acid leucine, which stimulates the protein synthesis of your muscle. They also contain Vitamin B-2 and Vitamin B-12 which are very important for red blood cells as well as energy mechanism of your body.

Chicken, an excellent source of protein can be consumed more easily than other red meats like mutton, beef etc. which are known for having a long-damaging effect on the heart and overall health.

Oily fish like trout, anchovies, herring, salmon, sardines, and mackerel are the rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for the healthy functioning of heart as well as nervous system. They are also a good source of Vitamin D and Vitamin A, which gives relief to the person suffering from an inflammatory disease like arthritis.

6. Almonds

Almonds are healthier than any of other tree nuts because they are the rich source of fiber and other nutrients such as iron, vitamin-E, calcium, magnesium, and riboflavin. They help in maintain good heart health because they have the property of increasing your good cholesterol level very easily. Make almond a part of your balanced diet by consuming a handful of it as healthy snacks.

7. Tomatoes

Include red tomatoes in your diet daily for healthy life because red tomatoes are richer in antioxidant lycopene, which increases the immunity power of your body. It protects the body from the risk of lung, skin, bladder, stomach and prostate cancers. It is also known for developing immunity against the coronary heart disease. If you can include processed tomato in your diet, it's better because your body absorbs lycopene more easily.