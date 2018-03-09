How Many Calories Is Healthy To Lose Weight?

In today's world when everyone is busy maintaining a perfect body shape, it is increasingly important that individuals should know the basics of burning down calories.

Calories, which are an energy source to our body, are burned down in the process of workout to break down the stubborn body fat. But what is essential is that you need to understand that the physic of every individual is different and as such the amount of calories needed for weight loss are also different.

How many calories you need to burn for losing weight entirely depends upon your physical statistics and daily fitness routine. But before going forth with weight-loss training, you need to understand that weight loss doesn't only mean having a healthy diet and doing exercises.

You can even considerably fail even after hitting hours in the gym if you don't have any measurable goals to achieve the target.

So, to create a measurable goal of attaining his/her desired objective, an individual can start off with calorie calculations. This calculation will not only give you a clearer view of the amount of calories you need to burn on a daily basis, but will help you understand how many calories your body requires to reach the ideal weight that is suitable for you.

How Can You Lose Weight?

Apart from following a healthy diet and undergoing regular fitness regime, weight loss is possible only when the amount of calorie burned is more than the consumption.

Your diet is a source of calorie consumption, while exercise and workout lead to burning down of the calories. So if a person can create a calorie deficit by keeping a check on the food and drinks consumed, then they can easily start losing weight.

Remember that 1 pound of fat equals to 3500 calories approximately, so if you consume more than 3500 calories, you are likely to gain weight, but if you can shed more than 3500 calories, you can lose 1 pound of fat.

Daily Calorie Requirement Of An Individual

Studies have revealed that on an average, women require 1500-2000 kcal for maintaining their weight, while for men, it is 2000-2500 kcal. These statistics are calculated using the Basic Metabolic rate (BMR) of every individual.

It gives you an idea of the amount of calorie required for proper body functioning on a daily basis. Remember that this calculation states your calorie requirement and not your calorie consumption. This is calculated on the basis of your height, weight, age, gender, daily activity level, amount of weight to be lost, and the period.

How Many Calories Are Required To Lose Weight?

Several factors are involved in the weight loss process and burning down calories is one of them. For example, assume that you need to lose 5 kg in a period of 2 months. Here's how you should go about it.

Step 1:

Start by calculating your BMR. If your BMR is 1800 calories, then your calorie requirement daily is 2000 kcal.

Step 2:

Now, the amount of weight you desire to lose is 5 kg, which is nearly 17,500 calories, owing to the fact that 1pound of fat = 3500 calories.

Step 3:

So, if your goal is to achieve 5 kg weight loss in 2 months, the calculation shows that your calorie per month is 8750, i.e., 2187 every week or 313 on a daily basis. Thus, if you can avoid these 313 calories every day, then you can shed 5 lb of fat in the desired time frame.

Step 4:

Therefore, the calculation shows your body requires 2000 calories per day, and you need to avoid 313 calories to lose weight. Subtract the calorie needed for weight loss from your daily need, i.e., 2000-313= 1687 kcal. So if you consume 1687 kcal every day, then you can lose 5 kg in 2 months.

Things To Remember While Taking Up The Weight Loss Program

• While starting to accomplish your weight-loss session, it might be bewildering in the beginning. It is not that you will lose weight in the very first week. Generally, the water weight and loose muscles are the ones which are reduced. You need to be patient.

• As an individual changes his/her diet, the body reduces its amount of calorie requirement daily, and thus weight loss can slow down. Thus, it is best that you don't consume more than 1000-1100 kcal daily.

• Besides, for weight loss don't jump to shedding all the fat at one go. It is advisable to lose 1-1.5 pound in a week, as anything above this can lead to complications.

• Besides food, drinks also add up to your calorie level. So, it is best to have healthy weight-loss drinks and avoid alcoholic consumptions.

• Measure your BMR accurately, as this will aid in calculating the calorie requirement on a daily basis. Try to be accurate about your physical activities. Lastly, consult a dietician before proceeding any further.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Foods To Eat For Fatty Liver Disease