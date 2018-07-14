Ever Considered Building Muscles In The Pool? Here’s How To Nail It!

Here's to all of those fitness buffs who love pushing their limits to the next level every time they hit the gym. Isn't there some different kind of excitement in trying out unconventional workout techniques? We're talking about trainings that challenge you with some extra resistance. We're talking about underwater training.

We figured out that there's something definitely incredible about completing a brutal workout session in an oxygen-deprived, turquoise ambience. Underwater, you get to work your strength, speed, and agility, without even having to necessarily swim.

On top, a myriad benefits of underwater training are also starting to surface as more people globally are engaging in the trend. Sports science professionals believe, it can benefit you by increasing core engagement, decreasing load on joints, increasing mental fortitude and increasing tolerance.

Adding two to three aqua training sessions a week, backed by timed intervals for active recovery sessions, can do wonders for your physique. Already excited to try working out in the pool? Here's all you need to know about how you can incorporate underwater resistance training to your daily workout regimen.

Have A 20-min Warm-up Session

Do each of these moves for two minutes in your pool's shallow end to sculpt from your legs to the core.

1. Jog keeping knees high above water.

2. Quickly jump sideways, keeping feet together.

3. Cross right elbow toward left knee and make it touch your waist. Do on alternate sides.

4. Squat down, arms extended at shoulder level; jump as high as possible, keeping your arms raised overhead.

5. Lean with back against the side of pool, arms outstretched. Pedal your legs at water surface.

6. Kick legs quickly by holding onto the edge of the pool, arms extended.

7. Stand with left side near wall, holding edge with left hand and feet together. Stretch-lift your right leg out to the side. Do 20 reps on each side.

The 5 Best Movements To Do In The Pool

Let us inform you in advance that you'll need a few equipment for underwater workpout like push plate, clutch paddles, washboard, and kettlebell.

To start off, try doing 30 seconds of each workout, which must immediately follow 15 seconds of active recovery, say by jogging in place. Perform anywhere between 3-5 sets. The advanced guys, shoot for 15-20 reps for 3-4 sets.

1. Push Plate Chest Press:

Caters to- Upper body

How to do- Hold a push plate so that the flat side of the plate faces you. Get into your stance by bending your knees and bracing your core. Bring the push plate under water, and start pushing it outward from your chest with rapid, robust movements. Continue the constant pushing and pulling it through the water.

2. Jump Squats w/ Push Plate:

Caters to- Lower body

How to do- Grasp the push plate, this time in front of your torso with arms extended and elbows slightly bent. Inhale some oxygen, and then jump to submerge your head underwater, form a squat position, keeping your arms rigid. Once you've reached the bottom of your squat, explode out of the water, again with straight arms and fighting the water resistance.

3. Kettlebell Swing:

Caters to- Posterior chain

How to do- Did you know that you can handle more weight in water? Here, all you need to do is to bring a heavy kettlebell into the pool, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent for stronger foundation. Do a kettlebell swing by hinging at your hips, as the kettlebell swings through your legs till lifting it overhead. Let it again swing back down through your legs, and repeat.

4. Push Plate Rotations:

Caters to- Core

How to do- Hold the push plate, plant your feet wider than shoulder-width, knees slightly bent. Extend your arms straight in front of your body, submerging the push plate. Fire your abs and rotate the torso sideways, pushing and pulling the push plate through the water.

5. Washboard Kicks:

Caters to- Core

How to do- Place your hands through any of the hand slits along your washboard; the one closest to your body could be the most difficult. Maintain a straight posture, hips lifted and core engaged, as you kick the floor to move from one end of the pool to the other.

So what do you feel now? Could wetter be better when it comes to lifting?

Share your thoughts with us by dropping in your comments below.