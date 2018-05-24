Cabbage-Apple Juice For Weight Loss And Gut Health

Making wise and healthy lifestyle choices can definitely help you in losing weight and preventing obesity and other related diseases. Weight loss juices and drinks seem to be perfectly healthy, such as cabbage and apple juice for weight loss, which is discussed here.

Cabbage and apple juice will not only provide your body with nutrients but will also deliver zero calories. This healthy juice also has other powerful and healthy ingredients like spinach and zucchini.

Benefits Of Cabbage And Apple Juice For Weight Loss And Gut Health

Cabbage juice is known to be high in dietary fibre and is naturally low in calories, making it a perfect weight-loss drink. A cup of cabbage juice has 22 calories and 0.09 gram of the total fat. Drinking freshly made cabbage juice once a week over a period of one year can lead to losing of 1.5 pounds of the body weight.

In addition, when apples are combined, it doubles up your weight loss goal. How? Apples are nutrition-dense fruits that help in losing weight, fighting cancer, reducing the risk of type-2 diabetes, boosting immunity, preventing gallstones and cataract. Apples being rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and phytonutrients are essential for maintaining a proper body fat percentage, improved brain function, good cardiovascular health and preventing Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

On the other hand, cabbage juice has vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin E, vitamin K and minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, iodine, sulphur and phosphorous. Also, cabbage contains anti-cancer compounds like sulforaphane, isothiocyanate and indole-3-carbinole (I3C). These compounds increase the detoxification mechanisms in the body and detoxify and eliminate the harmful hormones.

Cabbage and apple juice is great for clearing the upper section of the intestines, thus improving digestion and making weight loss easier. The excess waste matter in your colon makes your stomach hard and gives you a bloated feeling. So, drinking apple and cabbage juice will help improve the bloated feeling.

Benefits Of Cabbage For Weight Loss

Cabbage contains small amounts of micronutrients, including iron, vitamin A and riboflavin. Cabbage also has vitamin B6 and folate, both of which are responsible for energy metabolism and the normal functioning of the nervous system.

Cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable that has been shown to reduce chronic inflammation due to its antioxidants. Research also shows that eating cabbage could reduce certain blood markers of inflammation.

Cabbage is packed with vitamin C that gives structure and flexibility to the skin and is necessary for the proper functioning of the bone, muscles and blood vessels. It also contains powerful anthocyanins that can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Cabbage contains ample amounts of vitamin K1, which is about 85 percent. This vitamin acts as a cofactor for enzymes that are responsible for clotting of the blood.

Benefits Of Apples For Weight Loss

A study suggested that eating apples may benefit your neurological health and prevent the neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. It was also found that older women who ate apples every day had 23 percent low bad cholesterol and 4 percent higher good cholesterol.

Also, apples contain bioactive compounds that may help reduce the risk of obesity and have a beneficial effect on the healthy gut bacteria.

Benefits Of Zucchini For Weight Loss

Zucchini is a summer squash, which is low in calories and natural sugars and starch. They are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. 1 medium zucchini has 33 calories, zero fat, 2 grams fibre, 5 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 3 grams sugar, 3 mg of vitamin C, manganese, riboflavin, 4 mg of vitamin B6, vitamin K, 57 mg of folate and 514 mg of potassium.

Benefits of Spinach For Weight Loss

Spinach is considered one of the healthiest plant-based foods that is rich in iron, low in calories and fat. It benefits weight loss and contains fat-soluble dietary fibre. The dietary fibre helps in digestion, maintains low blood sugar, prevents constipation and curbs overeating.

How to Make Cabbage And Apple Juice For Weight Loss & Gut Health?

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized cabbage

1 apple

1 zucchini

200 g spinach

Method:

Slice the cabbage in half and then slice the cabbage into strips.

Now, add the cabbage strips into the juicer.

Take small pieces of apple and put them in the juicer.

Slice the zucchini and add it.

Add a few spinach leaves into the juicer.

Add half a cup of water into the juicer.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: How Do Sweet Potatoes Help In Weight Loss?