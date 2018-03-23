9 Surprising Foods That Can Boost The Health Of Your Penis

As humans, we know that our race consists of two genders, male and female. And one of the main differentiating factors between the two genders, is the genital organs - it is a fact.

So, apart from determining gender identity, our genital organs also carry out some of the most important functions of the human body

such as excretion and reproduction. If our genitals do not function properly due to health issues, then it could lead to a number of problems with the above-mentioned functions.



So, just like how we take care of the other organs of our body and seek medical help when we sense that they have a problem, we must do that even when it comes to our genital organs.

Now, we know that to maintain and boost the health of our body, we need to follow a healthy, balanced diet.

This rule holds true even when it comes to the genital organs; certain foods can boost the health of these organs specifically and help them function better, while preventing diseases.

So, here are a few surprising foods which help boost the health of a penis, which every man should know about.

1. Apple

"An apple a day, keeps your penis healthy and safe", can also be a good quote, as this nutritious food is one of the best for your 'man part'. The antioxidants in apple can allow the flow of healthy blood to the genital organs and increase your libido and performance during an intercourse. In addition, the flavonoids found in apples can also prevent the growth of tumours in and around the penis.

2. Avocado

Avocados are a superfood which are all the rage today, among health experts, nutritionists and laymen alike. They have a number of health benefits, which range from aiding weight loss to bigger things like preventing cancer! Adding avocados to your daily diet can also help boost the health of your penis and also improve your libido, due to the presence of the omega-3 fatty acids in this fruit.

3. Banana

Banana is an extremely nutritious and tasty fruit, which is loved by many. This fruit is rich in potassium, which can improve erection during sex. Also, an enzyme known as bromelain, which is present in bananas, has the ability to boost the production of testosterone hormone in the body and this hormone is needed for a better penile health.



4. Beetroot

If you want to improve the health of your penis naturally, then adding beetroots to your salads on a regular basis can help, as beetroots contain a high amount of nitrates, which have the ability to dilate the blood vessels in the penis naturally. When the blood vessels are dilated, it allows the flow of more oxygenated blood, thus improving libido and penile health.

5. Broccoli

Broccoli is a vegetable which is not very popular among the masses, especially children. However, a number of research studies have shown that consuming broccoli on a regular basis can not only help you lose weight and improve digestive health, but it can also help boost the health of your penis, as the vitamin C in broccoli helps in the better flow of blood to the genitals.

6. Carrots

Carrots are extremely healthy and nutritious veggies, which can be had raw with your salad or boiled/cooked to add to a dish. As we may already know, carrots come with a number of health benefits, including boosting your immunity and improving eye health. Also, as carrots are rich in vitamin A, they can help boost the production of the male hormone, which is essential for a healthy penis in men.

7. Cashews

Most of us already know that nuts are heathy and can be snacked on regularly, to attain their numerous health benefits. Cashew nuts are also very nutritious and are known to treat conditions like depression naturally. The zinc content in cashew nuts has the ability to improve the sperm count in a man, thus improving his reproductive and genital health.

8. Cherry

Cherries are a type of berry fruit, which are tasty and are added to garnish pastries and other sweet dishes. Adding cherries to your diet on a regular basis can also help improve the health of your penis, as a compound known as anthocyanin present in cherries reduces the build-up of plaque in the arteries, which allows a better flow of blood to the genitals.

9. Lean Chicken

Lean chicken, when added to your diet, gives you a number of health benefits, like aiding muscle building, cutting out fat, boosting energy, etc., as chicken is high in protein content. In addition, lean chicken also contains vitamin B3, which is known to increase the blood flow to the penis, through the arteries, and thus improving penile health, apart from intensifying orgasms.