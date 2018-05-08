8 Benefits Of Tender Coconut Juice With Honey Every Morning

It is not an uncommon site for people to see tender coconut being sold in abundance, every time you step out, especially in certain states on India, right?

Well, most of us already know that tender coconut is an exceptionally nutritious natural drink, which comes with a number of health benefits!

Especially during the summers, tender coconut is the go-to drink for many people, who prefer natural hydrating agents, rather than unhealthy, sugar-rich juices!

Now, each one of us would definitely like to enjoy a disease-free life, right?

We know that even a minor disease such as a headache can hamper your daily activities to a considerable extent, so you can imagine how a more serious disease can affect the quality of your life!

So, it is very important to take measures to prevent diseases, naturally, as much as possible.

Did you know that the mixture of tender coconut and honey, when consumed every morning can not only prevent, but also treat a number of ailments, naturally?

Learn how to make this health drink and know about its many benefits, below.

Method Of Preparation:

Add a tablespoon of honey into a glass of fresh tender coconut water. Stir well to form a mixture. Consume this mixture every morning, before breakfast. Listed below are the health benefits of this nutritious drink.

1. Prevents Premature Ageing

Ageing is a natural process that happens to every living being, when the cells begin to degenerate. However, this process only starts after a certain age. When you see signs of ageing such as grey hair, wrinkles, fatigue, etc., prematurely, it can be rather unhealthy. The antioxidants in tender coconut and honey have the ability to slow down cell degeneration and prevent premature ageing.

2. Boosts Immunity

Drinking this combination of coconut water and honey on a daily basis can keep a number of diseases away and help you remain healthier, as it has the ability to boost your immunity. The antioxidants in honey and vitamin C in tender coconut combine together to strengthen your immune system, aiding it to fight disease-causing agents, which enter your body in a much effective manner.

3. Improves Energy

Normally, most people start their day with a cup of coffee in order to boost their energy and remain energised throughout the day to carry out our daily activities. However, the side effects of coffee in the long run is debateable. So, consuming the mixture of tender coconut water and honey in the morning is a healthier option to improve your energy levels, as this drink contains a high amount of potassium.

4. Improves Digestion

A number of research studies and experts have stated that the combination of tender coconut water and honey is one of the best natural remedies to treat and prevent ailments related to digestion such as stomach pain, gastritis, bloating, acidity, etc., as this natural drink has the ability to neutralise the acid content in the stomach to keep your digestive tract healthy.

5. Relieves Constipation

Previously, we read that the mixture of tender coconut water and honey has the ability to improve digestion and the digestive tract health. Along the same lines, this drink also has the ability to relieve constipation, as the fibre content in this drink softens the stool deposits in the intestines and allows the stools to exit with ease. This drink can also lubricate the intestines to reduce constipation.

6. Prevents Kidney Stones

When certain oxides and salts present in the body get accumulated in the kidneys, it could lead to the formation of kidney stones. This is a dangerous condition and could even be fatal when left untreated. Along with drinking enough water throughout the day, drinking the combination of tender coconut water and honey is known to prevent kidney stones, as the antioxidants in this drink can dissolve the stones, gradually.

7. Improves Heart Health

The heart is one of the most vital organs of the body, which is responsible for supplying oxygenated blood to all the other organs. If the heart is unhealthy, it could put your other organs at risk too. The minerals in the mixture of coconut water and honey have the ability to strengthen the muscles of the heart and lower blood pressure, thus keeping your heart healthy for a longer time.

8. Prevents Diabetes

Diabetes is an incurable metabolic disease that affects more than 50% of the world's population, after a certain age. When the blood sugar levels become higher than normal, diabetes is caused. Research studies have claimed that, consuming the mixture of coconut water and honey can reduce the blood sugar level naturally and prevent diabetes.