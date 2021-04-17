Ramadan 2021: Is It Safe For People With Diabetes To Fast? COVID-19, Associated Risks And Management Diabetes oi-Shivangi Karn

During the holy month of Ramadan, a fast is obligatory for all Muslims who have reached puberty. However, people with chronic diseases like diabetes are often excluded from fasting considering their medical condition.

Despite that, around 43 per cent of type 1 diabetics and 79 per cent of type 2 diabetics worldwide still choose to fast during the month of Ramadan because of their religious views thus, creating a medical challenge for themselves, as well as for medical experts, says a study. [1]

A recent International Diabetes Federation Atlas Ninth Edition 2019 report has shown that around 112 million people with diabetes may choose to fast during Ramadan, out of 463 million people worldwide. [2]

The total abstains from drinking, eating and oral medications from dawn to dusk cause harmful consequences to people with diabetes due to their chronic metabolic disorder.

In this article, we will discuss the management of diabetes during the month of Ramadan. Take a look.

