Diabetes And Male Fertility: Precautions For Diabetic Men Diabetes oi-Amritha K

A number of factors contribute to the increasing incidence of late infertility problems in men and women. Some of these factors include genetic disorders, obesity and alcoholism. Additionally, changes in lifestyle also contribute to a high incidence of infertility.

According to recent studies, diabetes also plays a major role in infertility [1].

Diabetes is a condition in which our body does not produce the necessary amount of insulin or does not absorb insulin on a cellular level. In particular, the number of people diagnosed with diabetes has increased significantly among the younger generation [2].

Diabetes itself is not a life-threatening issue. However, it can cause many disorders in the body that can result in infertility. If you are a diabetic and plan to have a child, you must take precautions. Prior to trying for a child, diabetic patients should maintain normal blood sugar levels [3][4].

Here, we will discuss the precautions that have to be taken to avoid the effects of diabetes on male fertility.

Diabetes And Male Fertility

Diabetes can be effectively managed to regulate blood sugar levels, here are some measures:

1. Avoid exposure to high temperature

Diabetes can affect male fertility in certain ways, including a reduction in sperm quality, a reduction in semen volume, and mitochondrial damage. It is recommended that men avoid exposure to high temperatures [5].

2. Relieve fatigue

A majority of diabetic men experience fatigue, and particularly during intercourse. Fortunately, these are not long-lasting effects of diabetes on male fertility, and with a little precaution, these problems can be overcome in a very short amount of time [6].

3. Treat hormone imbalance

Diabetes is a condition characterised by an imbalance in insulin levels in the body. This also impacts reproductive hormone levels, so it is important to maintain normal levels of hormones by obtaining medical support [7].

4. Antioxidant-rich foods

Diabetes and male fertility are related because high blood sugar levels lead to an increase in free radicals. This will lead to genetic damage and infertility. Include antioxidant-rich foods in your diet before trying for a child [8].

5. Exercise

The increase in insulin resistance may cause diabetic men to become obese as well, and this may affect their ability to become parents. Regular exercise helps to increase fertility in diabetic men.

6. Medical support

One of the effects of diabetes on male fertility is retrograde ejaculation, in which semen is deposited in the bladder rather than the uterus. If diagnosed in time, this can be resolved with the necessary medical advice [9].

7. Emotional support

Men with diabetes experience a loss of libido, which reduces their chances of becoming pregnant. These men will benefit from an open discussion with their partner or a counsellor in order to help them on their journey to parenthood.

Men with diabetes frequently experience difficulty maintaining their erections. To avoid this problem affecting your efforts to father a child, it is important to maintain a transparent relationship with your partner [10].

On A Final Note...

A person with diabetes should have well-controlled diabetes for at least three months before actively trying to conceive. This will reduce the diabetes-related risks associated with pregnancy. Consult your general practitioner (GP) or diabetes specialist as soon as possible.

In the event of pregnancy, it is important to consult a medical professional as soon as possible in order to obtain appropriate care.

A healthy diet, regular physical activity, and regular diabetic control checks will greatly improve reproductive outcomes. It is well known that diabetes and obesity are associated with problems with fertility.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 23:20 [IST]