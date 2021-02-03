Can Fenugreek Seeds Help Control Blood Sugar In Diabetics? Diabetes oi-Shivangi Karn

The prevalence of diabetes in India is rising day by day and people have started seeing the condition as a potential threat. Diabetes is a chronic disease that causes high blood sugar level in a person. The role of diet in managing and preventing diabetes is still controversial, however, there are a plethora of evidence-based research papers that talk about the antidiabetic effects of foods.

Among many foods, fenugreek (methi) is highly renowned for its glucose homeostasis modulating effects. It is commonly used as a spice or herb in Indian kitchens and as a herbal decoction for diabetes treatment.

In this article, we will discuss an association between fenugreek and diabetes. Take a look.

10 Amazing Health Benefits Of White Peas (Safed Matar)

Fenugreek In The Prevention Of Diabetes

A study has shown that fenugreek can help delay the onset of diabetes in prediabetics. It helps lower the blood glucose and bad cholesterol levels, without affecting the levels of good cholesterol.

Fenugreek seed has a therapeutic effect mainly due to the presence of alkaloids that help modulate the secretion of insulin. It improves insulin sensitivity and decreases the insulin resistance through its mechanism, which further, helps the body in managing blood sugar levels. [1]

The study also mentions that an intake of 10 g of fenugreek a day can help lower the incidence of diabetes in prediabetics.

Another study has shown that fenugreek contains soluble fibres, including glucomannan fibre that helps delay the intestinal absorption of glucose and control diabetes. On the other hand, alkaloids such as fenugrecin and trigonelline trigger the production of insulin in the pancreas and cause a decrease in glycemic levels. [2]

11 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bamboo Rice

How To Add Fenugreek Seeds To Diabetes Diet

1. Fenugreek tea

The easiest way to get the health benefits of fenugreek seeds is by boiling the dried seeds in a cup of water for 10-15 minutes and drinking the tea. Regular consumption of these seeds can lower blood glucose level to a great extent.

2. Fenugreek seed powder

According to a study, 100 g fenugreek seed powder was divided into two equal doses and given to diabetics during lunch and dinner. A significant reduction in fasting blood glucose and cholesterol levels were observed within 24 hours after the consumption. [3]

3. Fenugreek seeds and yoghurt

Both have potent anti-inflammatory activities and may help control glucose levels in the body. Grind around one tablespoon of fenugreek and add to a cup of low-fat plain yoghurt and consume.

4. Fenugreek water

Soaking fenugreek in water not only helps control glucose levels but also aids digestion, lowers cholesterol and neutralises gastric acidity. Soak around 10 g of fenugreek in hot water and consume every day. [4]

World Leprosy Day 2021: Facts You Might Not Know About Leprosy

How Much Fenugreek Is Safe

According to a study, a dose range of 2-25 g per day of fenugreek is considered safe and effective. However, as per the tolerability and compliance, the maximum percentage of a dose is selected to be 10 g.

Fenugreek raw seeds (25 g), seed powder (25 g), cooked seeds (25 g) and gum isolate of fenugreek seed (5 g) tend to positively decrease glucose levels after the meal. [4]

Remember, if you are not too certain of the dosage, you can always consult a dietitian.

To Conclude

Fenugreek seeds improve glucose metabolism and insulin production and are beneficial for all healthy adults, prediabetic and diabetics. Moreover, if you are a diabetic, it is highly imperative to maintain a healthy lifestyle, exercise daily and take proper care of yourself.

Common FAQs

1. How much fenugreek should I take for diabetes?

According to studies and experts, it is advised to take around 10 g of fenugreek seeds daily.

2. Does fenugreek lower blood sugar?

Yes, according to studies, fenugreek seeds have fibre and alkaloids that help lower the blood sugar in both diabetics and healthy adults.

3. Can I take fenugreek with metformin?

Metformin is an effective anti-diabetic drug often used as a first-line drug when exercise and diet do not work. A study says that a combination of 150 mg/kg of fenugreek and 100 mg/kg of metformin can significantly lower plasma glucose by 20.7 per cent in type 2 diabetes.

4. Can I drink fenugreek water every day?

Though herbal remedies are safe and gentle, they are dose-dependent. A study published in the journal of Ayurveda talks about giving 10 g of fenugreek seeds in hot water to type 2 diabetics for around six months to improve blood glucose.