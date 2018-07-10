Important Heart Tests For Diabetic Patient To Stay Safe!

When we take a moment to think about it, most of us would realise that we know someone in our social circles who is suffering from diabetes or we could be diabetic ourselves!

Yes, this is because diabetes is a disease which has become so common lately, that we keep hearing instances of people being afflicted with this condition, very often!

As we may already know, as humans we are bound to be affected by a number of diseases throughout our lifetime, be it major or minor.

Any disease can affect our lives in a significant way, especially if the condition is long-term, with no cure.

Diabetes is one such health condition which has no permanent cure, but its symptoms can be treated and kept under control.

Diabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar levels in the body increase to an abnormal extent, due to the fluctuations in the insulin hormone production.

When the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the blood is not able to process excess sugar, then the blood sugar levels become very high, causing diabetes.

Some of the symptoms of diabetes are excess fatigue, fluctuations in appetite and weight, blurred vision, frequent urge to urinate, slow wound healing capacity, etc.

So, once a person is affected with diabetes, his/her life changes permanently, as they have to make certain changes to their lifestyle, in order to keep the symptoms under control.

For example, people with diabetes may never be able to enjoy their favourite sweet foods again or they may never be able to perform intense exercise.

In addition, diabetes can also be the root cause for other dangerous diseases like heart ailments, as this condition also affects your blood pressure.

So, people with diabetes must take certain important heart tests in order to ensure that their heart health is not at risk.

Have a look at some of the heart tests, here:

1. Blood Pressure Test

2. Carotid Ultrasound

3. CT Scan

4. Electrocardiogram (EKG)

5. Ambulatory Electrocardiogram

6. Echocardiograph ( ECHO Test)

7. Exercise Stress Test

8. Coronary Angiography

This is a simple, common test that is done to most people when a doctor wants to check their blood pressure level. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of suffering from high blood pressure, which in turn could cause heart attacks, stroke, kidney failure, etc.

So, it is important for diabetic patients to go to their doctor regularly to get blood pressure checks to ensure that it is under control.

2. Carotid Ultrasound

Ultrasounds are tests done to check the state and health of your internal organs, using high frequency waves. Carotid ultrasound is a test conducted when people are at the risk of heart diseases. This tests involves the use of high frequency radio waves which show the state of the arteries in the neck, known as the carotids.

The doctors check if there is any build up of plaque (fatty acids) in the carotids, which could potentially harm your heart. So, even diabetic patients must take this test.

3. CT Scan

CT (Computerised Tomography) is yet another test that people with diabetes must take to check if their heart is healthy. CT scan is done to check for calcium deposits in the vessels of your heart, which could obstruct the healthy flow of blood and cause harm to the heart.

Usually, in diabetic people, hardening of the arteries is quite common, caused by calcium deposits, which later cause heart diseases. So, this test is important!

4. Electrocardiogram (EKG)

This is yet another important test that most doctors prescribe for diabetic and heart patients in order to check for abnormalities in the heart.

The EKG test allows the doctor to check for things like abnormal heart rhythms, enlarged heart chambers, abnormal blood flow to the heart, etc. This test also helps predict the risk of heart attacks in the future!

5. Ambulatory Electrocardiogram

Ambulatory electrocardiogram, popularly known as the 'Holter Monitor', is yet another heart test which uses electromagnetic waves to check for abnormalities in the heart. It can also measure the activities of your heart, continuously, for up to 48 hours, when the device is attached to the chest, externally. This procedure helps in detecting any abnormalities that can occur within 48 hours.

6. Echocardiograph (ECHO Test)

The echocardiograph test is also another important heart test which must be taken by diabetics and also people at the risk of heart diseases. This test allows your doctor to check the chambers and structure of your heart for any abnormalities and also to check how well the heart muscles are pumping blood.

7. Exercise Stress Test

This is also popularly known as the 'Treadmill Test' which is prescribed by doctors to people with potential heart diseases and also diabetics. This test allows the doctor to find out how well your heart works, when you exercise or indulge in hard work. This lets the doctor tell you what level of hard work is safe for your heart.

8. Coronary Angiography

The coronary angiography, also known as, cardiac catherization, is a test which allows your doctor to determine the number of artery blockages a person has and their severity levels. This procedure helps in preventing heart attacks by giving immediate treatment.