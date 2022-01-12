ENGLISH
    Delhi Govt To Start Online Yoga Classes For Covid Patients In Home Isolation From Wednesday

    By

    The Delhi government will launch online yoga and meditation classes for Covid-19 patients in home isolation from January 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

    Under the initiative, each Covid patient will be sent a link to register for yoga classes. From Wednesday, trained instructors will conduct hour-long classes in the morning and evening, he said.

    Each class will comprise 15 patients. The participants can also interact with their instructor.

    Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
