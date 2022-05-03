Covid-19 Vaccination: SC Order States That 'No One Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated:' 7 Main Points Health oi-Amritha K

The Supreme Court ruled in a landmark decision on India's Covid vaccine policy that no one can be forced to take the vaccine and directed the central government to publish reports regarding vaccination's adverse effects.

According to the Supreme Court, "bodily integrity is protected under the law, and nobody can be forced to receive vaccinations," stating Article 21. However, the Court asserted that "certain limitations on individual rights" can be imposed in the interest of community health [1].

The judgement was rendered on a petition filed by a former National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), Jacob Puliyel, seeking disclosure of vaccine trial data and a halt to vaccine mandates [2].

Point 1: In its judgment, the apex court held that restrictions imposed by some state governments restricting access of unvaccinated individuals to public places are arbitrary and should be reconsidered given the conditions present at the time, which are comparatively lower death rates and cases of the disease.

Point 2: As long as the infection rate remains low and any new development or research finding enables reasonable and proportionate restrictions to be imposed on the rights of unvaccinated persons, all authorities in the country, including private organizations and educational institutions, should review the relevant orders and instructions imposing restrictions on unvaccinated persons in terms of access to public places, services and resources if not already reversed.

Point 3: Individuals who do not want to be vaccinated due to their religious beliefs or personal preferences can avoid vaccination without being physically forced.

Point 4: Despite the approval of the vaccination policy for children, the Court noted that the results of the clinical trials should be made public as soon as possible.

Point 5: Nevertheless, it was added that as long as there is a risk of spreading the disease, restrictions can be placed on individuals' rights in the larger public interest.

Point 6: In addition, the Court upheld the Centre's vaccination policy (all citizens must be immunized), saying it was not unreasonable or entirely arbitrary, and asked the government to make data concerning adverse events after immunization public.

Point 7: It is imperative that authorities facilitate reporting of suspected adverse events by individuals and private doctors on an accessible virtual platform. Public access to these reports was asked to be provided without compromising the confidentiality of the reporting party. As well as being crucial to further scientific studies, adverse effects following vaccination are crucial for creating awareness about vaccines and their efficacy.

In regard to vaccine mandates, the Court noted that no data had been submitted by the Union of India or the states before it, contradicting the material submitted by the petitioner, which appears to indicate that the risk of transmission from unvaccinated individuals is almost on par with that from vaccinated individuals. Consequently, the various vaccine mandates by state governments and union territories cannot be considered proportionate.